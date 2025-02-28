6D presents your First Look at Daytona, with Cooper Webb, Chase Sexton, Malcolm Stewart, Justin Cooper, Max Anstie, Levi Kitchen, Coty Schock and more. Tom Journet asks the questions and then crushes the footage. It's Daytona! Get ready for Round 8 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. 6D Helmets Brought to you by 6D helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection. 6D’s patented Omni-Directional Suspension™ technology provides protection capabilities unmatched by any other helmet design.