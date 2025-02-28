Hill is Rolling (Weigandt)

Matthes had me co-host his PulpMX show on Monday. I flew home from Arlington, hung out with the family at home for 10 hours, then went back to the airport to fly to Vegas. The show is always so fun to do, we had Ryan Villopoto on to talk about his son Brax winning the KTM Junior SX race in Arlington (and to tell us his Title 24 podcast is far superior to anything we do), Coty Schock explained his long journey from guy who couldn’t get through the whoops to guy who had the fastest segment times in the whoops at Glendale, and then Justin Hill called in. Hill’s profile hasn’t been very big the last few years, but I did interview him quite a bit back in his Pro Circuit Kawasaki and JGR days, and I know him as one of the smartest and most articulate riders out there. But his career has been so unpredictable and up and down since then. You don’t want to hype up Hill, because we’ve been there before and it hasn’t panned out. It appears, now, that he’s delivering on his potential. Hill’s Pulp interview was amazing. He admits that although he worked hard in his JGR days, he didn’t sweat all of the details (eating Nerds Clusters candy before going to bed) because he didn’t think it would make a big difference. Now he’s attending to every detail, and it’s paying off. Hill even explained how the difference in dirt from one track to another impacts his riding style, and even which muscles are sore the day after the race. It was more in-depth than you get from most racers.

Hill’s results have been good this year, I’m not sure if he’s a Daytona specialist, but do not be surprised to see him put Monster Energy Team Tedder on the box a few times. I know, he has historically been hard to predict. But it sure sounds like he’s doing the right things to deliver.

After Detroit I spoke with Carson Mumford about his eighth place finish and it was something I wasn't expecting. I was writing my weekly column for Pulp MX and I thought maybe he wasn't gelling with his bike, but from the text message I got, I came away with a new perspective about Carson Mumford, the 2025 version.

"I’ll give you a long but 100% truthful answer. My leg injury took a lot longer for me to come back from than any injury in my life. It’s probably going to take a year for it to be 100% I really didn’t start to get good riding until around Christmas and then of course it was like ride one day, take three off every week due to weather conditions. So with that being said I’m not my peak self. Yes I can go fast, the bike is good and I’ve always had a lot of talent and heart but I just decided for the first few rounds my biggest goal is to stay healthy and do whatever lines I know I can do for the whole main safely. So those three out of the corners were pretty big in practice and I just said I’m not even going to worry about it, just ride my laps and I get whatever I get. In Tampa I did the same thing with the whoops, I just hit them nice and slow and safe I probably lost about three positions by doing so but I just stuck to my plan. In Detroit I could’ve maybe got a 6-7th if I did those jumps but on the off chance I get tired and do something stupid and have a crash I’d be kicking myself in the ass for not just sticking to my plan. Now I don’t want you to think this is a forever plan haha. I’m hoping by the end of the season I’m stronger and mentally there for the whole race to do everything I know I can but for now it’s just not worth it in my eyes. About two weeks before the season I was feeling still really mentally rusty on the bike, I was having a hard time with my feet positioning in my right leg (the one I broke) I couldn’t really feel if I was on the ball of my foot or not and my brain was a little slow to catch that. I actually had a near crash where I was late in a moto my brain was starting to fade and I seat bounced a three out of a corner and I accidentally stepped on the rear break instead of the foot peg and when I say I almost died I really almost ended it all! So ya I know it’s not the most fun thing to watch me go from the lead and get 8th on the night but I’m hoping to play the long game this year I definitely think when I’m riding good I’m actually pretty on it with those front guys so I know it’s there and can come along as long as I’m there racing every weekend!"!