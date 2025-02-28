Nicoletti:

Back to the second part of your question. I don’t know if we see RJ riding 450 outdoor this summer either. It could go either way, right? I would imagine it would have more to do with what Husqvarna wants. Do they want a presence in the 250 class or not? That brand isn’t doing great as far as bike sales etc. goes. So maybe they want him on a 250 for branding. But then again, maybe not because GasGas has zero brand awareness in the 250 class in SX at the moment, so it doesn’t seem like a concern. I think it would be awesome to see him on a 450, but only if he’s 100 percent ready to do so. It literally could go any way for him. There is always this thought. If RJ is healthy he always has a shot at winning the 250 motocross championship this year. He does not have a shot at winning the 450 motocross championship. Husky already has Mookie, who's a fourth-to-eighth-place outdoor guy. So why would you put another guy in that same area, and same class? Yes, RJ could get 450 podiums. But you have to assume 1-2 are already taken. Just my personal opinion.

-Phil

Phil,

We’re hearing a lot right now about how opportunistic Cooper Webb is. I think that’s fair, considering how he always seems to be able to take advantage when opportunities present themselves, but part of me thinks he’s creating these opportunities, not waiting around for them to happen. It’s almost as if he knows the exact amount of pressure to exert on someone, and when to do it. In other words, it’s like he knows what buttons to push for each rider to expose weaknesses. For example, after Detroit Kenny talked about Webb revving his bike at him in turns to unsettle him. I could be wrong, but I don’t see him doing this with a rider like Eli Tomac, because it doesn’t seem like it would be effective on him. Maybe he pushes a different kind of button with Tomac? What do you think of this theory? Does it hold water or is it really just as simple as Webb being in the right place at the right time?

-Half Baked in Decatur

Baked,

This is what BOGGLES MY F$$$$$$ MIND! Maybe I’m acting like a chick right now and I’m misunderstanding your tone in this question. It’s like people still don’t expect Coop to win a Supercross championship!!!! Opportunistic. That’s the biggest bunch of bullshit. Coop is the second-most qualified guy behind that gate behind Eli Tomac. You don’t become that guy by being, and I'll actually look up the definition here:

'Opportunistic-chances offered by immediate circumstances without reference to a general plan or moral principle.'

To me that’s a bit of an insult. Why not just say the guy got lucky with all his wins?