Results Archive
GNCC
Big Buck
Overall Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Angus Riordan
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Angus Riordan
Supercross
Detroit
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Max Anstie
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Supercross
Arlington
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX West Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Coty Schock
  3. Michael Mosiman
Live Now
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 1
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 1
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Upcoming
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 2
Upcoming
GNCC
Talladega
Sat Mar 8
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 8
Fire From the Floor! Infield Access Arlington

February 28, 2025, 10:40am

Fire from the floor! Tom Journet captures the action as real as it gets from Arlington. Witness the 250 and 450 battles with a view unlike anything else you've seen.

Sota Fuel: A game-changing electrolyte drink Unlike your average drink, Sota Fuel’s formula is designed to help you ride harder and recover faster. Proudly sponsoring our Infield Raw Footage every race weekend, Sota Fuel is here to back riders like you. So if you're ready to feel the difference on your next ride? Head over to sotafuel.com and use our code 'RACERX' for 10% off and free shipping.

