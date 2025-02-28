On Saturday, riders will race the eighth round of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross (also round eighth of the 31-round 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship) in Daytona Beach, Florida. This is also the third round of the 250SX East Division Championship.

The Race Day Live (qualifying) broadcast will be live on Peacock, starting at 1:30 p.m. a.m. Eastern/10:30 a.m. Pacific.

The night show (heats, LCQs, and main events) broadcast will also be live on Peacock starting at 3 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. There are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2025 SMX Video Pass this year.

Viewers can also listen to the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with Daytona also starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific).

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season will be back in action this weekend with the Wild Boar GNCC in Palatka, Florida.

The Wild GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.

And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) begins in Argentina to kickoff their 20-round championship. Follow along there on MXGP-TV.com.

TV Broadcast| Online Streaming

Monster Energy AMA Supercross