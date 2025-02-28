Once GNCC and RCSX were done, we geared up to move over to the Daytona Short Track for the opening round of the American Flat Track season. We picked up camp, Privateer Paddock boys in tow, and moved our whole operation to the pitting area of AFT.

Preston Taylor was hanging out with us as well, and being a racer, he started talking about how he thought he could race the Singles class of AFT. What started out as talking and a joke, I took upon myself to up the peer pressure, and convinced / maybe borderline bullied him into going to try to sign up. Unfortunately (fortunately for him) the powers that be said no, he didn’t have a license and wouldn’t let him participate. It took watching about three rounds of practice for Preston to understand that he really didn’t want to be out there anyway. At one point during AFT, I began to laugh to myself, because there were bleachers full of people who live and breathe American Flat Track. They understood all of it, AFT is a classic style of racing in the U.S., complete with deep Harley-Davidson heritage. Among those fans, not really processing what he was watching, but also kind of processing what he was watching, was that multi-time Spanish Supercross Champion, Joan Cros, sitting there, in the bleachers, watching motorcycles go really fast in a big circle. Confusing but awesome to see multiple sides meet. Man, Daytona is cool!

Flat Track is over, NOW it’s time to pack up and head to Birmingham for more Supercross, right? HAHAHHAHAHA no, Wheels, not yet. See, it had been projected all week that there would be rain in Birmingham, and the weather was really nice in Florida, and there just happened to be two more rounds of AMA Arenacross set to take place during Bike Week as well, so…with some convincing from his friends, Joan Cros decided to stay in Daytona and race Arenacross, rather than make the journey to Birmingham.

Supercross, RCSX, Vintage SX, ATVSX, American Flat Track, AMA Arenacross. Got it, that’s the new plan. HAHAHAHA right, Wheels, riiiight.

Arenacross is gnarly, we all know that, but what would make it even more gnarly? SAND. That’s right, a 100% sand-based arenacross track is what Joan chose to race on versus the ruts of Birmingham. Which was the right choice? I’m just a spectator, so it makes zero difference in my world. Before racing Arenacross however, Joan needed to find a sponsor for the event to help cover the cost of racing, so naturally Froggy’s Saloon is the route he chose to go with. If you’ve been downtown Daytona, you’re familiar with Froggy’s Saloon, if you’re not, well go there and ask for the hurricane shot, el oh el. Sand arenacross, questionable weekend sponsor, dirt bikes at the bar of said sponsor, a fight—you all seen it, shoutout to Preston Taylor and Crockett Myers for the entertainment—and a lot of intense racing action. Phew, that was a wild week, it’s time to pack up and go home now, right? HAHHHAHAHAHAHA not yet, Wheels. Not yet.

Remember how we had been camping at the speedway all week? Well, after the AFT event, we moved our campsite back into the infield of the speedway near where we were pitted for Supercross, only this time, the Daytona 200! Moto America had begun to take over the speedway, and well, we ended up camping amongst the racers, mere feet from the paddock, of the Daytona 200.