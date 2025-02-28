2025 Yamaha YZ450F Garage Build
Build: Twisted Development
Text: Kris Keefer
Photos/Video: Simon Cudby
Back in August of 2024 we tested Phil Nicoletti’s full ClubMX Yamaha race machine that was too much for my vet hands to handle. However, within that test there was a secret to Phil’s bike that we uncovered that he wasn’t too willing to talk about. When we wanted to ask him about this secret throttle body that he was running on his race bike, he brushed over it and wanted us to keep moving on, so we knew we had to deep dive this specific part more. Sorry, Phil! Even though Phil’s bike was a full race engine done by Twisted Development we wanted to grab Jamie Ellis (owner of TD Racing), give him our completely stock 2025 YZ450F, and have him bolt on just the RP throttle body to see if this dual injected system can smooth out the blue beast that is the YZ450F.
Parts Used:
Twisted Development
RP Throttle Body Kit (includes Vortex ECU and hardware to bolt on kit at home)
Akrapovic
Evolution Full Muffler System
Dunlop
120/80-19 MX14 Rear
80/100-21 MX3S Front
Renthal
672 Fatbar, Half Waffle Soft Grips, 49T Rear Sprocket, 13T Front Sprocket
Seat Concepts
All Blue Full Custom Seat
REP Suspension
Front Fork Re-Valve/Re-Spring, Rear Shock Re-Valve/Re-Spring, Full Linkage Kit (knuckle/pull rods)
Twin Air
PowerFlow Kit
VP Racing Fuels
T4 Fuel
Polisport
Full Blue Plastic, Foldable Motorcycle Stand
Garage Build 2025TwistedYZ450F-Jan2025-Cudby-001 Simon Cudby 2025TwistedYZ450F-Jan2025-Cudby-002 Simon Cudby 2025TwistedYZ450F-Jan2025-Cudby-003 Simon Cudby 2025TwistedYZ450F-Jan2025-Cudby-004 Simon Cudby 2025TwistedYZ450F-Jan2025-Cudby-005 Simon Cudby 2025TwistedYZ450F-Jan2025-Cudby-006 Simon Cudby 2025TwistedYZ450F-Jan2025-Cudby-007 Simon Cudby 2025TwistedYZ450F-Jan2025-Cudby-008 Simon Cudby 2025TwistedYZ450F-Jan2025-Cudby-009 Simon Cudby 2025TwistedYZ450F-Jan2025-Cudby-010 Simon Cudby 2025TwistedYZ450F-Jan2025-Cudby-011 Simon Cudby 2025TwistedYZ450F-Jan2025-Cudby-012 Simon Cudby 2025TwistedYZ450F-Jan2025-Cudby-013 Simon Cudby 2025TwistedYZ450F-Jan2025-Cudby-014 Simon Cudby 2025TwistedYZ450F-Jan2025-Cudby-015 Simon Cudby 2025TwistedYZ450F-Jan2025-Cudby-016 Simon Cudby 2025TwistedYZ450F-Jan2025-Cudby-017 Simon Cudby 2025TwistedYZ450F-Jan2025-Cudby-018 Simon Cudby 2025TwistedYZ450F-Jan2025-Cudby-019 Simon Cudby 2025TwistedYZ450F-Jan2025-Cudby-020 Simon Cudby 2025TwistedYZ450F-Jan2025-Cudby-021 Simon Cudby 2025TwistedYZ450F-Jan2025-Cudby-022 Simon Cudby 2025TwistedYZ450F-Jan2025-Cudby-023 Simon Cudby 2025TwistedYZ450F-Jan2025-Cudby-024 Simon Cudby 2025TwistedYZ450F-Jan2025-Cudby-025 Simon Cudby 2025TwistedYZ450F-Jan2025-Cudby-026 Simon Cudby 2025TwistedYZ450F-Jan2025-Cudby-027 Simon Cudby 2025TwistedYZ450F-Jan2025-Cudby-028 Simon Cudby 2025TwistedYZ450F-Jan2025-Cudby-029 Simon Cudby 2025TwistedYZ450F-Jan2025-Cudby-030 Simon Cudby 2025TwistedYZ450F-Jan2025-Cudby-031 Simon Cudby 2025TwistedYZ450F-Jan2025-Cudby-032 Simon Cudby 2025TwistedYZ450F-Jan2025-Cudby-033 Simon Cudby 2025TwistedYZ450F-Jan2025-Cudby-034 Simon Cudby 2025TwistedYZ450F-Jan2025-Cudby-035 Simon Cudby 2025TwistedYZ450F-Jan2025-Cudby-036 Simon Cudby