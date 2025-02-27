The eighth round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place this Saturday in Daytona, Florida. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the races due to injury.
450SX
Cade Clason – Arm | Out
Clason broke his left arm in Tampa and is out for the immediate future.
Christian Craig – Knee | Out
Craig sustained a knee injury in Las Vegas in 2024. He’s expected to return in Indianapolis or Birmingham.
Hunter Lawrence – Shoulder | Out
Lawrence is out for the rest of the supercross season after crashing in Tampa and sustaining a partially torn labrum and multiple cracks in his humerus.
Jett Lawrence – ACL | Out
Lawrence tore his ACL and sustained a slightly torn meniscus in Glendale. He’s out for the remainder of supercross.
Jorge Prado – Shoulder | Out
Prado is out for the rest of supercross due to a dislocated shoulder sustained at A2, which required surgery.
Eli Tomac – Leg | Out
Tomac is out with a broken fibula.
250SX East Division
Daxton Bennick – Head | In
Bennick sustained a concussion while practicing and missed Detroit. He missed the second round but will return for this weekend.
Pierce Brown – Back | Out
Brown is out for the season due to a fractured T5 vertebrae, sustained while leading the 250SX main event in Tampa.
Casey Cochran – Leg | Out
Cochran was recently released to ride after sustaining a leg injury in November, but he won’t be racing in Daytona.
Matti Jorgensen – Hand | In
Jorgensen missed Tampa with a broken hand. He’ll return for Daytona.
Lorenzo Locurcio – Finger | In
Locurcio broke his finger during qualifying in Tampa. He’s been racing through it and when we spoke to him earlier this week, he said his finger doing better. He’s in for Daytona.
Cameron McAdoo – Face | In
McAdoo had a big crash in Detroit and took a set of bars to the face. He sustained a black eye, a cut face, and some broken teeth. He's also riding with a torn ACL. Amazingly, he’s in for Daytona.
Nick Romano – Knee | TBD
Romano tore his knee up in Tampa. He’d expressed an interest in racing Daytona, but at time of posting he wasn’t sure if he was going to line up or not.
Devin Simonson – Wrist | Out
Simonson had surgery for a wrist injury he sustained before the season. He’s a good month away from being back.
Carter Stephenson – Concussion | In
Stephenson crashed hard in Tampa and suffered a concussion. He missed Detroit but will be back for Daytona.
Jalek Swoll – Achilles | Out
Swoll is out for supercross with an Achilles injury sustained before A1.
Nate Thrasher – Finger | In
Thrasher sustained a broken finger while practicing when teammate Cole Davies made a mistake and crashed into him. He’s had surgery and will race Daytona.
250SX West Division
The 250SX West Division will return to action on March 8 in Indianapolis
Drew Adams – Collarbone
Adams crashed during qualifying in Glendale and sustained a broken collarbone. He’s still recovering and the team doesn’t have an ETA for his return.
Anthony Bourdon – Hip, Pelvis, Back
Bourdon is out for the remainder of the season after he crashed and dislocated his hip and broke his pelvis and a lumbar vertebra.
Ryder DiFrancesco – Internal Injuries
DiFrancesco sustained a fractured radial, a broken left rib, and sustained internal abdominal damage while practicing. There is no timetable on his return right now.
Derek Drake – Illness
Drake is currently dealing with Lyme disease. He’s expected to miss at least the first half of the season.
Evan Ferry – Achilles
Ferry is out for the season due to a torn Achilles tendon sustained at A1.
Talon Hawkins – Femur
Hawkins is out for the season due to a broken femur, sustained in San Diego.
Billy Laninovich – Wrist
Laninovich missed Arlington due a wrist injury sustained while practicing.
Garett Marchbanks – Shoulder
Marchbanks has returned to racing, but is still dealing with the effects of a shoulder injury sustained earlier this season.
Ty Masterpool – Fingers
Masterpool crashed in San Diego and sustained broken fingers. He’s back on the bike, but the team isn’t sure when he’ll be back racing.
Stilez Robertson – Wrist
Robertson injured his wrist (the same one that kept him out of action in 2024) in San Diego and underwent surgery. He’s out for the remainder of the supercross season.
Jo Shimoda – Hand
Shimoda has been riding with broken fingers in his clutch hand ever since San Diego, where he hit a pit board during qualifying. His fingers continue to improve each week.
Jordon Smith – Lung, Ribs, Spleen
Smith had a big crash in the whoops at Arlington. He was taken to a local hospital where it was discovered he’d punctured a lung, broken four ribs, and sustained a small laceration in his spleen.
Noah Viney – Shoulder
Viney is out with a shoulder injury, which is a result of a full separation. He hopes to resume training on the bike in March.
Robbie Wageman – Wrist
Wageman fractured and dislocated his hand before the season. There’s a chance he’ll be back for Denver.