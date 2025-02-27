Results Archive
GNCC
Big Buck
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Detroit
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Max Anstie
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington
News
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Coty Schock
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
Fri Feb 28
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 1
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 1
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 2
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Talladega
Sat Mar 8
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 8
News
Full Schedule
Updates on McAdoo, Thrasher, Bennick, Smith, and More Ahead of Daytona

Updates on McAdoo, Thrasher, Bennick, Smith, and More Ahead of Daytona

February 27, 2025, 9:30am

The eighth round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place this Saturday in Daytona, Florida. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the races due to injury.

450SX

Cade Clason – Arm | Out

Clason broke his left arm in Tampa and is out for the immediate future.

Christian Craig – Knee | Out

Craig sustained a knee injury in Las Vegas in 2024. He’s expected to return in Indianapolis or Birmingham.

Hunter Lawrence – Shoulder | Out

Lawrence is out for the rest of the supercross season after crashing in Tampa and sustaining a partially torn labrum and multiple cracks in his humerus.

Jett Lawrence – ACL | Out

Lawrence tore his ACL and sustained a slightly torn meniscus in Glendale. He’s out for the remainder of supercross.

Jorge Prado – Shoulder | Out

Prado is out for the rest of supercross due to a dislocated shoulder sustained at A2, which required surgery.

Eli Tomac – Leg | Out

Tomac is out with a broken fibula. 

Daxton Bennick
Daxton Bennick Align Media

250SX East Division

Daxton Bennick – Head | In

Bennick sustained a concussion while practicing and missed Detroit. He missed the second round but will return for this weekend.

Pierce Brown – Back | Out

Brown is out for the season due to a fractured T5 vertebrae, sustained while leading the 250SX main event in Tampa. 

Casey Cochran – Leg | Out

Cochran was recently released to ride after sustaining a leg injury in November, but he won’t be racing in Daytona.

Matti Jorgensen – Hand | In

Jorgensen missed Tampa with a broken hand. He’ll return for Daytona.

Lorenzo Locurcio – Finger | In

Locurcio broke his finger during qualifying in Tampa. He’s been racing through it and when we spoke to him earlier this week, he said his finger doing better. He’s in for Daytona.

Cameron McAdoo – Face | In

McAdoo had a big crash in Detroit and took a set of bars to the face. He sustained a black eye, a cut face, and some broken teeth. He's also riding with a torn ACL. Amazingly, he’s in for Daytona.

Nick Romano – Knee | TBD

Romano tore his knee up in Tampa. He’d expressed an interest in racing Daytona, but at time of posting he wasn’t sure if he was going to line up or not.

Devin Simonson – Wrist | Out

Simonson had surgery for a wrist injury he sustained before the season. He’s a good month away from being back.

Carter Stephenson – Concussion | In

Stephenson crashed hard in Tampa and suffered a concussion. He missed Detroit but will be back for Daytona.

Jalek Swoll – Achilles | Out

Swoll is out for supercross with an Achilles injury sustained before A1.

Nate Thrasher – Finger | In

Thrasher sustained a broken finger while practicing when teammate Cole Davies made a mistake and crashed into him. He’s had surgery and will race Daytona.

250SX West Division

The 250SX West Division will return to action on March 8 in Indianapolis

Drew Adams – Collarbone

Adams crashed during qualifying in Glendale and sustained a broken collarbone. He’s still recovering and the team doesn’t have an ETA for his return.

Anthony Bourdon – Hip, Pelvis, Back

Bourdon is out for the remainder of the season after he crashed and dislocated his hip and broke his pelvis and a lumbar vertebra.

Ryder DiFrancesco – Internal Injuries

DiFrancesco sustained a fractured radial, a broken left rib, and sustained internal abdominal damage while practicing. There is no timetable on his return right now.

Derek Drake – Illness

Drake is currently dealing with Lyme disease. He’s expected to miss at least the first half of the season.

Evan Ferry – Achilles

Ferry is out for the season due to a torn Achilles tendon sustained at A1. 

Talon Hawkins – Femur

Hawkins is out for the season due to a broken femur, sustained in San Diego.

Billy Laninovich – Wrist

Laninovich missed Arlington due a wrist injury sustained while practicing.

Garett Marchbanks – Shoulder

Marchbanks has returned to racing, but is still dealing with the effects of a shoulder injury sustained earlier this season.

Ty Masterpool – Fingers

Masterpool crashed in San Diego and sustained broken fingers. He’s back on the bike, but the team isn’t sure when he’ll be back racing.

Stilez Robertson – Wrist

Robertson injured his wrist (the same one that kept him out of action in 2024) in San Diego and underwent surgery. He’s out for the remainder of the supercross season. 

Jo Shimoda – Hand

Shimoda has been riding with broken fingers in his clutch hand ever since San Diego, where he hit a pit board during qualifying. His fingers continue to improve each week.

Jordon Smith – Lung, Ribs, Spleen

Smith had a big crash in the whoops at Arlington. He was taken to a local hospital where it was discovered he’d punctured a lung, broken four ribs, and sustained a small laceration in his spleen.

Noah Viney – Shoulder

Viney is out with a shoulder injury, which is a result of a full separation. He hopes to resume training on the bike in March. 

Robbie Wageman – Wrist

Wageman fractured and dislocated his hand before the season. There’s a chance he’ll be back for Denver.

Read Now
March 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now