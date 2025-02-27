Daytona is the most unique round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. It feels more like an SMX Playoff round than a typical stadium SX. The speedway atmosphere, spring break vibes, Bike Week crowd, and beautiful Florida weather are all on deck. For the riders, Daytona presents a mid-season change. They will ride different types of tracks this week and work on settings that will be more conducive to what Daytona offers. A ruttier, bumpier track that still needs supercross style stiffness. Not an easy task to master but the challenge remains.

The start for Daytona cuts through the middle of the course which means it will be a short chute. A long right hand 180 brings riders back towards pit lane and immediately into a long rhythm section.

This rhythm section will be critical to get right on that first lap and avoid incident. Inside a stadium, there would be opportunities to go big here but when thinking Daytona, it’s prudent to take things down a notch. The track will deteriorate much more and the big options will not be possible. Case in point, tripling in would be the fast line but I don’t think that will be the race line here. Doubling in and then finding ways to put triples together down the lane will be the way. If those triples can come from the lower 3’ jumps, even better.

A left hand 180 at the far east end of the speedway brings riders alongside the oval and through several sand rollers. Those are met by two large, steep doubles that will slow riders down a bit before accelerating towards the finish line.

More sand rollers follow the finish line jump as riders are continuing down the side of the speedway. A steep wall jump will bring riders to a standstill before rocketing down the backside and into the only set of clay supercross whoops on this year’s layout. These will likely get edgy and tricky so watch for those with the will and the skill to try to blitz past those a bit more hesitant on entry.

A 180 left at the far west side of the speedway will bring the riders back and riders will hope to execute a 3-3 before entering a sandy section. This sand will wreak havoc on many as it will be true beach sand with uneven rollers and a bend left then right. The key here will be consistency and rhythm. Overriding this section is ill-advised!