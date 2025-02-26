Results Archive
GNCC
Big Buck
Overall Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Angus Riordan
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Angus Riordan
Supercross
Detroit
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Max Anstie
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Supercross
Arlington
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX West Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Coty Schock
  3. Michael Mosiman
Upcoming
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
Fri Feb 28
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 1
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 1
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Upcoming
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 2
Upcoming
GNCC
Talladega
Sat Mar 8
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 8
Watch the Similarities: Cooper Webb's Improbable Arlington Wins in 2024 and 2025

February 26, 2025, 1:00pm
It's eery how similar the 2024 and 2025 Arlington Supercross victories look for Cooper Webb. In 2024, Jett Lawrence lost the lead late with a crash, Webb got by, and then Lawrence crashed again trying to make a last-lap pass. In 2025, Chase Sexton lost the lead due to a late-race stall, then crashed trying to make a last-lap pass.

They're the same picture. Watch below.

2025 Arlington SX Results

Supercross

Arlington - 450SX

February 22, 2025
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 6 - 1 - 1 Yamaha YZ450F
2 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 1 - 5 - 3 Suzuki RM-Z450
3 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 3 - 2 - 5 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
4 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 2 - 3 - 6 Yamaha YZ450F
5 Justin Hill Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR United States 4 - 4 - 8 KTM 450 SX-F
Full Results

2024 Arlington SX Results

Supercross

Arlington - 450SX Main Event

February 24, 2024
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 20:52.193 27 Laps 45.474 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
2 Eli Tomac
Eli Tomac 		20:55.161 +2.968 45.388 Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger 20:57.077 +4.884 45.438 Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
4 Jett Lawrence
Jett Lawrence 		21:00.096 +7.903 45.147 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
5 Hunter Lawrence
Hunter Lawrence 		21:10.496 +18.303 45.765 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
Full Results
