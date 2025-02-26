As I said, it’s been a great series and it’s been exciting to watch, despite two pre-season contenders for the crown going out, as well as Hunter Lawrence. But let me express some concerns.

I know lawyers rule the roost. For years, because of Matt Goerke flying into the stands, we had flat turns on the outside of the track. Then we got some nets put up (Sidenote #1: You’re welcome) and we were back to bowl turns (Sidenote #2: We still need more nets). Then starting last year it was determined that most injuries (Sidenote #3: We’ve never seen the data) happen in whoop sections longer than nine whoops, so we had nine whoops all last year and in most of the races this year (Sidenote #4: After having a low injury count last year, we’ve had lots of injuries this year) and no dragon backs because, well, Nashville had a really tough, square-edged, hardpack one and a bunch of dudes got hurt on it (Sidenote #5: I’m glad we’re not scalping the backs of dragons anymore and they can roam free with their backs intact, but one poorly designed obstacle gets it banned forever?). Now this weekend in Dallas, the track map showed a small three jump combo before the whoops (like we had in Tampa) but nope, the powers that be determined they don’t want the riders carrying too much speed into whoops. Which, uhhh, bikes have brakes, right? If you're not comfortable tripling and carrying speed into the whoops, don't triple. Most riders didn't do it in the Tampa main and that was fine. Malcolm was able to handle it and was also fine.

And also, Jordon Smith crashed hard in the whoops this weekend without having the speed of tripling in, right? Shouldn’t a rider, like Stewart in Tampa, be rewarded for being a bit brave to grab fifth gear (!!) in the whoops like he was? Jett and Tomac got hurt this year in the most innocent of ways and the point is, you can’t do anything and everything to prevent these things from happening. This just in, SX is dangerous.

So, we have these rules but yet, and I’ve been saying this for years, there’s nothing done to secure the Tuff Blocks down to the track! There’s plenty of ideas out there, inflatables staked down, triangle shaped to give the riders some room, my idea of tuff block “trays” for them to sit in and so on and so on, but nope, nothing has been done for years and Tuff Blocks continue to cause crashes. I watched it this weekend in practice as a matter of fact. So just nothing we can do with Tuff Blocks but all these other (mostly unproven) rules are out there to help riders stay healthy?

Also, I’m not sure what’s happening with the track maps/plans, but there have been starting gates where the insides and outsides aim straight into sides of berms or jumps. Like, congrats on making the main event and here’s your gate! You’re effed no matter what and maybe that leads to riders trying to muscle their way into a start and that causes issues?

Anyway, off my soapbox and onto Dallas Observations and more.

Cooper Webb got a most unlikely win with his 6-1-1 rides and that’s because, as we all saw, Chase Sexton threw away the overall with his last lap crash while going after Webb. First the overall was Ken Roczen’s and he didn’t want it I guess, then Sexton didn’t want the 100K and 25 points either. It was a Christmas miracle for Webb! But that’s what he does, right? Two in a row for Webb and now a five-point lead for him.