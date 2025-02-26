Checking in on Monster Energy Triumph Racing’s Guillem Farres

When asked about racing his few supercross rounds and training and how it went and if he felt it had grown his ability on the motorcycle, Guillem said: “Yeah, I definitely do think it helped my ability on the bike. Especially because you have to be so precise and be good at timing. Even my confidence and feel of the bike is way better. So, it’s definitely helping me on motocross now and showing those positives.”

With his promising few rounds and questionable return from rehab in Spain it was wondered what was the next step in Guillem’s career? He showed he had the potential to be a great rider, the question was would he get the opportunity to continue in the U.S. or would he return to Europe if the opportunity arose? Guillem talked about where he was mentally after his injury and what his plans were after recovery.

“Yeah, so I got injured right before Daytona and I was feeling good you know,” he said. “My family was coming to see me race for the first time in the U.S., and I was just taking my time not trying to rush things each weekend and at the practice track. You know it was my first full season, and my goal was to make it to every race and not be injured. But unfortunately, that wasn’t the case, some things out of my control happened and, yeah, [I] broke my leg. My original goal after recovery was to hopefully race some outdoors but after a while we realized my leg wasn’t fully fixed and had to have a couple more surgeries which put me out the full season.”