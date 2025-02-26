10 Things We Learned In Arlington

4. Marchbanks Shows a Sign:

Garrett Marchbanks and the Monster Energy Pro Circuit team have not had the greatest start to the 2025 250 West Championship. Garrett did get an impressive heat race win in San Diego but suffered a shoulder injury that kept him out of A2. He finally showed a tiny glimmer of what he is capable of in race two this weekend in Arlington. Marchbanks got a rare good start and finished in third. He went 7-3-5 on the night for fifth overall. I know he and the team expect more, but it was a step in a positive direction. In his interview with Jason Thomas after race two, Garrett explained that he is dealing with three tears in his labrum and a fractured shoulder socket. While the injury is an obvious setback, his starts have also been abysmal. Garrett is capable of podiums and batting for wins, and he needs to start proving that if he wants to stay with this team for 2026.

3. The Enigma of Justin Hill

Justin Hill has been exceptionally good in 2025, but in Arlington he took it to the next level. Hill topped qualifying by half a second and backed it up in the races. He went 4-4-8 for fifth overall, his first top five since Salt Lake 2023. He battled with the Championship contenders all night and it has been fun to watch. On the Pulp MX show on Monday night, Justin praised Monster Energy Team Tedder for providing an atmosphere that is allowing him to excel. He also explained that while Tedder is a private team, they do get a lot of support from KTM, and he does not look at his program as a privateer effort. It would not be shocking to see Jr. Hill on the box at some point this season.

2. Michael Michael Motorcycle

Michael Mosiman has shown massive improvement through the first five rounds for the 250 West Division. The end of his tenure with the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull Gas Gas team was littered with injuries and poor results. The signing with the Monster Energy/ Star Racing Yamaha team in the middle of Supercross last year came out of nowhere. He made his debut with the team in Seattle, qualifying on pole and finishing a solid sixth. But when he crashed out of St. Louis and then suffered a broken neck (for the second time) preparing for Pro Motocross, it seemed like that could be the end of Michael Mosiman. It was a surprise just seeing him on the gate at A1, so seeing him on the podium and leading laps in Arlington was extremely impressive as well as an impressive comeback story. It will be interesting to see what level Mosiman can get to by the end of the season.

1. Coop’s got ‘em where he wants ‘em:

Cooper Webb’s wins in Detroit and Arlington were his first back-to-back wins since 2021. He now has the red plate to himself and has watched his title rival crumble three weekends in a row. By no means does that mean Coop has walked into his situation. He is riding at an aggression level we have not seen in years, getting good starts often and has been sneaky fast, even in qualifying which is usually not his specialty. Despite Chase Sexton’s charge late in race three, it was Webb who had the fastest lap of the race. His ability to balance when to skim and when to jump whoops has also become a secret weapon. Coop has the competition right where he wants them.