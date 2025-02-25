With the recent news of another five-time World champion, Jeffrey Herlings, now likely to miss three or four rounds due to his ACL injury from 2024, that make the job for the Slovenian that much easier.

Gajser has gone 1-1-2-1 in the two pre-season races he has contested, only beaten by MXGP rookie Lucas Coenen after crashing in the final lap of a moto, while leading. The HRC man looks very, very good entering the opening round.

“You always want to win,” Gajser said. “You know, it is never easier mentally to lose, especially when you lose by just a couple of points (as was the case in 2024). It was nine or 10 points between Jorge and me. It was a difficult one and I felt I was riding really good last year, a bit more control, I was not riding over my limits. I was always in the comfort zone, let’s say, not always pushing, so I always settled for second or third if I saw I had to push too much. I never risked too much to go for the win. I felt I rode more mature, more with experience, but in the end, it was not enough. Sometimes, you have to risk maybe a little bit more and go over your limit. I learned something, again.”

As for joining Joel Robert with six World titles, the always friendly and happy Slovenian isn’t bothered who he joins in any list, but is thankful others enjoy the historical factor of our sport.

“I mean, I didn’t know that and its nice to know that. I mean, of course, it is nice to be with these legends, in such a high company. Definitely we are working hard and as you said, I am not into the statistics, but we are working hard, and we want to arrive in Argentina ready. Every GP I will try and win and give my best, but with the experience I have, we look at the big picture and the goal is always to fight for the championship. It is an honour to be in this type of company.”

There is a long list of title candidates including 2015 World MXGP champion Romain Febvre, who has had a consistent pre-season. He took third overall at the Hawkstone Park International, second overall in a French international a week later and last weekend, the Kawasaki factory rider went 1-1 for victory in the deep sand of Lierop, in The Netherlands.