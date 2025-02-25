“I'm just trying to do my job during the week to feel comfortable on the bike and confident, and I think the rest sometimes comes a bit automatically. Having said that, especially tonight like I said, this is my least favorite dirt out of the whole year. So, in the end, with this bit of speed that I had, I was totally happy with it. So, I think it's a little bit track dependent for me as well. But yeah, I wanna go back and definitely work on some things, but at the same time, I'm not gonna spin in circles and try to reinvent the wheel. I'm just gonna stick to the program and just be happy and confident and comfortable on the bike.”

Ken definitely looks more comfortable on the Suzuki this year, and at the Arlington Triple Crown was able to go 1-5-3 for another podium, on his least favorite track.

“Of course, out of the three starts, there always has to be one bad one! So that really hurt me for the overall, but I did the best I could today. Honestly, this track or this type of dirt is my least favorite out of the whole year. It looks good, it looks tacky, but it really is not. And then the Triple Crown on top of that, it's just a recipe for madness. And you could see that in that last main, it was super fun being in that battle and going back and forth. I'm sure it was awesome to watch. And a little bit on the short end of the stick. Like, I think I'm just not fast enough. I need a couple more tenths a lap and then obviously Jason [Anderson] got by us too because we were passing each other back and forth and just lost so much time. But overall, with everything that went on, I'm just happy to be back on the podium. I've been on the podium quite a bit this year, and I'm really happy and proud of that, and I'm just going to keep doing the same thing as I have been and just see where it takes me. But I had a good time tonight and I'm glad to get out of here healthy.”