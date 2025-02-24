Results Archive
GNCC
Big Buck
Overall Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Angus Riordan
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Angus Riordan
Supercross
Detroit
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Max Anstie
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Supercross
Arlington
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX West Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Coty Schock
  3. Michael Mosiman
Upcoming
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
Fri Feb 28
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 1
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 1
Upcoming
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 2
Upcoming
GNCC
Talladega
Sat Mar 8
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 8
Watch: Arlington SX Videos: Extended Highlights, Post-Race SMX Insider, Press Conference, Weege Show, and More

February 24, 2025, 11:40am
Watch: Arlington SX Videos: Extended Highlights, Post-Race SMX Insider, Press Conference, Weege Show, and More

Video highlights from the seventh round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Arlington Supercross was the fifth round of the 250SX West Championship and also the seventh round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) took the overall win as Coty Schock (Yamaha) earned his first career podium as Michael Mosiman (Yamaha) rounded out the all-Yamaha podium. Deegan takes over the championship lead from Julien Beaumer (KTM), who finished sixth overall and revealed after the race he popped his shoulder out in a qualifying crash earlier in the day

Cooper Webb (Yamaha) claimed the overall 450SX win over Ken Roczen (Suzuki) and Chase Sexton (KTM) rounded out the overall podium. 

Check out the post-race videos for the Arlington Supercross, highlights as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, Weege Show, plus results from race and championship standings.

Arlington Supercross

Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis

250SX Class Highlights

450SX Class Highlights

Supercross 2025 - Round 7, Arlington | EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | 2/22/25 | Motorsports on NBC

2025 SMX Insider Post Race: Round #7: Arlington, TX | AT&T Stadium

Monster Energy Supercross: Press Conference Round 7 - Arlington - Feb 22, 2025

Weege Show Post Arlington: A Shocker and Schock

Arlington SX Results

Supercross

Arlington - 250SX West

February 22, 2025
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 1 - 1 - 2 Yamaha YZ250F
2 Coty Schock Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 2 - 4 - 6 Yamaha YZ250F
3 Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States 3 - 2 - 7 Yamaha YZ250F
4 Jo Shimoda
Jo Shimoda 		Suzuka, Japan Japan 5 - 5 - 3 Honda CRF250R Works Edition
5 Garrett Marchbanks
Garrett Marchbanks 		Coalville, UT United States 7 - 3 - 5 Kawasaki KX250
Supercross

Arlington - 450SX

February 22, 2025
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 6 - 1 - 1 Yamaha YZ450F
2 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 1 - 5 - 3 Suzuki RM-Z450
3 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 3 - 2 - 5 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
4 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 2 - 3 - 6 Yamaha YZ450F
5 Justin Hill Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR United States 4 - 4 - 8 KTM 450 SX-F
Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 109
2Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 103
3Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 87
4Jo Shimoda
Suzuka, Japan Japan 86
5Jordon Smith
Belmont, NC United States 85
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 146
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 141
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 127
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 111
5Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 108
