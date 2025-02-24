Video highlights from the seventh round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Arlington Supercross was the fifth round of the 250SX West Championship and also the seventh round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) took the overall win as Coty Schock (Yamaha) earned his first career podium as Michael Mosiman (Yamaha) rounded out the all-Yamaha podium. Deegan takes over the championship lead from Julien Beaumer (KTM), who finished sixth overall and revealed after the race he popped his shoulder out in a qualifying crash earlier in the day.

Cooper Webb (Yamaha) claimed the overall 450SX win over Ken Roczen (Suzuki) and Chase Sexton (KTM) rounded out the overall podium.

Check out the post-race videos for the Arlington Supercross, highlights as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, Weege Show, plus results from race and championship standings.

Arlington Supercross

Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis

250SX Class Highlights