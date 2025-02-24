Haiden broke some big news on press day on Friday that he had stopped working with one on one with Christian Craig over the two-week break and had rejoined the rest of the team working along side team trainer Gareth Swanepoel.

“I just needed to get back to the Danger Zone pretty much,” Deegan joked at the post-race press conference. “Just get back to, I feel like I used to have a lot of intensity. That’s kind of what I am known for is that grit and that intensity and just that dog in me, and that is what I had to get back. Working towards it during the week and I feel like it’s back a little bit. Obviously, got the dub, so it worked a little bit.”

He talked about his split with Craig, explaining, “Yeah Christian is still a big part of the Star program. He’s still helping mentor all of us and he is still in my corner deeply as a friend and he still helps us out. Swanny was kind of already helping us in the first place, like sending the program to Christian and stuff. He [Craig] was just kind of there to apply it, and I was trying my own one-on-one thing, you know? I was trying to see if I could get better in a way. It is none of Christian’s fault, it’s my decision in the end. I just went back to training with the team and Swanny and get that intensity back. I feel like riding by myself, maybe I lost a little of that. I just had to get back in that Swanny [group] and train with those guys and battling it out and having those little rivals during the week. That’s really the only reason.”

Deegan talked about how finding the balance between working hard and having fun during the week has been helping him come into the weekend with a winning mindset. “I want to win so bad, so it’s just trying to stay locked in now during these weeks. Also during the weeks, trying to make it fun for me. I thrive off that. I’m still young, I’m still a teenager so I want to go have fun during the week and it helps me perform on the weekends, so kind of go back to that kid lifestyle during the week and when I come to the race it’s just go out there and lock in and have some fun.”

When asked about what he meant by “kid lifestyle,” he laughed, saying, “I don’t know just hanging out with chicks and stuff.”

This was the first week we saw Deegan have a clear advantage over the field. He was able to come through the pack, catching and passing his championship rivals multiple times throughout the night. Most notably, in the first main Deegan had worked his way up to fifth early before a crash in the sand on lap four put him back to eighth. He then put on a clinic coming through the pack. He momentarily passed race leader Jordon Smith on lap twelve, but Smith was able to get him back before he went down huge a lap later ending his night. Deegan put on similar performances in the next two races, although his teammate Cole Davies was able to hold on to the win in race three.