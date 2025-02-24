Last February at the 2024 Detroit Supercross 250SX East Division opener, Coty Schock put in his best supercross result at the time. Yes, there was a handful of riders down in the first turn but as we wrote at the time, Schock showed some serious improvement in his supercross skills en route to his a fourth place finish. Note: His unusual journey to the pro ranks has been well-documented, but check out this podcast interview Jason Weigandt did with the Delaware native in March 2024 for a deep dive.
Schock came onto the scene in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship in 2016 and began putting in some really strong rides in the 450 Class starting in 2019. Initially fast outdoors Schock’s abilities in supercross needed some work, which is normal for most riders when they turn pro. The 2020 Salt Lake City SX races in Utah provided a first glimpse at Schock’s personality. This kid, was smiling and genuinely enjoying being at the races, was absolutely over the moon on a ninth-place finish in his heat as he transferred into his first career supercross main event.
Nearly five years later, Schock earned his first career podium finish at the Arlington Supercross over the weekend. Still loving to ride his dirt bike, and still with that big smile, Schock scored second overall on the night. It was not the ClubMX team’s first podium—that honor belongs to Garrett Marchbanks—but you cannot take them for granted.
“When I was on previous teams, I always looked at Club and I was like, ‘Damn, they got a solid platform going on and they want to win, so, there's no excuses,’” he said in the post-race press conference on the ClubMX program. “And, yeah, when I got dumped from the previous team [I was on] and I had to go searching, honestly, that's where I wanted to go. So, I went there first, showed up on my two-stroke one day, and, you know, Mike B [Bonacci] gave me the opportunity. He was like, ‘Hey, like come into the office and have a conversation,’ and ever since then it's kind of changed my life, in a way. That solid group of guys with that whole crew. Yeah, we're not a factory team, it's all good. But they put in the work and we're still figuring things out and, yeah, I mean, we're proving that it works, right? And in previous years they've had J-Mart [Jeremy Martin] on it and Phil [Nicoletti] and Garrett, right? And they've put in some solid results over the years, and it's been proven, right?”
He continued.
“So, for me to sign with these guys, it's like, ‘Okay, I know they see something in me before I even see it in myself,’ and I feel like that's been my biggest struggle this year is just like I believe in myself, but how much, right? So, just trying to take it to that next step. And, yeah, I mean, we got P2 on the night, it's pretty sick and, yeah, it's good for me and good for the team.”
Bonacci, who handles the PR for the team, said the following in his pre-race report sent out on Wednesday:
“Coty is planning to pick up where he left off at the front of the pack. He currently sits sixth in points but not that far out of third with more top finishes.”
Yes, it is Bonacci’s job to hype up the team, but it shows how much belief these guys have in Schock. Last April, Schock singed a three-year deal with the ClubMX team to return for the 2025, 2026, and 2027 SMX seasons. So, far, Schock has been pushing the limits for this little engine that could team. They leave no stone unturned. The #37 leaves the Arlington round tied with Jordon Smith for fifth in the championship standings and ready for more.
How much more is there in the tank?
“I don't know, you and I will both find out,” Schock said with a laugh in the press conference. “This is my thing, like I always knew I could ride a motorcycle well, but I never really had the structure growing up. And I've really locked down these last few years, and I've checked off everything that I've ever wanted to accomplish, right? So, now I'm making new goals and I've gotten this far. So, how far can I really go? That's just where I'm going to leave it.”
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|109
|2
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|103
|3
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|87
|4
|
Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|86
|5
|
Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|85
“It's pretty cool what I'm doing,” he added. “I'm living my dream. I'll admit that and I just want to keep going and see how far we can go at the end of the day, cause being from Delaware, no one's really ever done anything from Delaware, so for me to podium, right? Like, nobody even knows that Delaware is a state! [Laughs] So let's be honest. So yeah, there's two motorcycle dealerships [in Deleware], I think, and nobody really knows what moto is. So I come from a place where it's not really meant to be, and, yeah, I'm having a blast, so it's pretty cool.”
Schock landed second overall behind Haiden Deegan and ahead of Michael Mosiman in an all-Yamaha 250SX podium. Schock actually held off Mosiman in the final turn of the third race to claim sixth place. The fight-off actually gave the ClubMX rider the second podium spot! Did he realize this?
“I had no idea,” Schock said afterwards. “I just knew I wanted to beat him, with all respect.”
“I knew it was,” Mosiman commented, with a laugh.
Oh, and don’t expect Schock to take a weekend off. He will be racing his YZ250F—yes, bike he just podiumed on Saturday—in the 450SX Class at Daytona International Speedway this weekend! The guy just loves riding his dirt bike!
“I don't have a weekend off: You'll see me in the 450 class next weekend at Daytona on my 250,” he answered on his approach before the Indianapolis SX. “So, yeah, I can't miss Daytona. I love it. No, no expectation, just wanna go have fun, and, yeah, throw down with the boys, throw some whips and, yeah, maybe do a burnout just because I finished the race, I don't know!”
“So, we've come a long way,” he said. “Yeah, it's just, it’s crazy. I mean, with this Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX team, like they've taken me to a whole other level, and to get P2 on a night with my mechanic being a vet veteran, right? In the military appreciation, it's almost an honor to do it for him too. I'd be laughing in your face if you told me five years ago that I'd be in this position right now.”
Weigandt also caught up with Schock after the race on part of his Weege Show, which you can check out below.