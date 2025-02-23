Results Archive
GNCC
Big Buck
Overall Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Angus Riordan
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Angus Riordan
Supercross
Detroit
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Max Anstie
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Supercross
Arlington
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX West Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Coty Schock
  3. Michael Mosiman
Upcoming
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
Fri Feb 28
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 1
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 1
Upcoming
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 2
Upcoming
GNCC
Talladega
Sat Mar 8
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 8
Triple Crown Format Packs a Punch at Arlington Supercross

Triple Crown Format Packs a Punch at Arlington Supercross

February 23, 2025, 4:25am

The following press release is from Feld Motor Sports:

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Cooper Webb pulled off the win at an Arlington Supercross event that came down to a battle on the final lap of the final Race. With (6-1-1) Triple Crown Race scores, it was Webb’s seventh overall win inside AT&T Stadium; he now holds sole control of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship points lead.

AT&T Stadium delivered outstanding racing at Round 7 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. It was the season’s second Triple Crown-format event, which totals the scores from three Races to determine the overall finishing positions. Cooper Webb has now won 7 of the last 9 Arlington Supercross events.

Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki's Ken Roczen earned second overall with (1-5-3) Race scores; Roczen led Race 3 early but wasn’t able to hold on for the overall. The heartbreak of the night was with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Chase Sexton and a (3-2-5) for third overall. Sexton missed out on the overall victory only due to running into Webb and crashing on the final lap of the night. The Western Divisional 250SX Class returned to racing and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Haiden Deegan had the pace for two come-from-behind rides to take the event win, and division points lead, with (1-1-2) Race scores

“It was a great battle. Chase and I were coming through the pack, and we were going for it. We got around Kenny and then the battle was on. He made that mistake and stalled it [and gave up the lead], and I actually ended up stalling myself. It was a duel until the end. I felt a little something [nudge me] at the end, and then I heard the crowd, and I was just in disbelief like everyone else. I can’t believe it. It’s a lot of luck there. Maybe I’m [Cowboy’s Owner] Jerry’s grandson I didn’t know about.” – Cooper Webb 

This marks Cooper Webb's seventh win in Arlington.
This marks Cooper Webb's seventh win in Arlington. Align Media

“What a battle! First off, plain and simple, I’m not fast enough. I need to find a couple of tenths [of a second]. I messed up the [Race 2] start, which really hurt me for the overall. Towards the end [of Race 3] I was leading, Chase was a little bit faster, Cooper was a little bit faster… There was just a lot of madness going on, but in the end, it’s still fun to be in the battle. With these three [Triple Crown] races, a lot of things can happen and I’ll take a second place. I’m losing a few points but at the same time we’ve been on the podium so much. I’m just going to keep doing the same thing as I have been. I’ll go back home, work on a bit of speed… and I’m just going to keep chipping away and see where it takes me.” – Ken Roczen (#94 in photo)

“There’s not much to say. It’s pretty embarrassing: stalling it, going down, losing the overall. It’s just not going to cut it. We’ve got a lot of work to do, go work on the bike and myself, and come back for Daytona.” – Chase Sexton  

This isn't what Chase Sexton was hoping for on the final lap.
This isn't what Chase Sexton was hoping for on the final lap. Align Media
Supercross

Arlington - 450SX

February 22, 2025
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 6 - 1 - 1 Yamaha YZ450F
2 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 1 - 5 - 3 Suzuki RM-Z450
3 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 3 - 2 - 5 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
4 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 2 - 3 - 6 Yamaha YZ450F
5 Justin Hill Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR United States 4 - 4 - 8 KTM 450 SX-F
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 146
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 141
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 127
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 111
5Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 108
Justin Hill was on point in Arlington, going 4-4-8 for fifth overall.
Justin Hill was on point in Arlington, going 4-4-8 for fifth overall. Align Media

The Western Divisional 250SX Class made history when, for the first time in the Triple-Crown era, the division competed in back-to-back Triple Crowns after taking two weeks off for the Eastern Divisional 250SX Class. Deegan took the win, his second of the season. Muc-Off FXR ClubMX Yamaha's Coty Schock earned his first professional podium with (2-4-6) Race scores. With the Triple Crown’s three-race scoring, Schock’s second-place overall result came down to the final corner in Race 3. With Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Michael Mosiman on his rear fender, Shock held his sixth-place position to earn the overall podium spot. Had Mosiman passed, it would have dropped Schock back to fourth overall. Mosiman grabbed the final podium spot with (3-2-7) finishes.

“I’m just going to keep working, keep getting better, it’s all I can work on. Had to run the – [Holds up helmet with a custom paint job on the back] – right here we got the Trump on the [Army] tank for Military Appreciation. Love the troops, thank you for your support, this one’s for you guys, baby!” – Haiden Deegan

Haiden Deegan took over the points lead in Arlington and now leads Julien Beaumer by six points.
Haiden Deegan took over the points lead in Arlington and now leads Julien Beaumer by six points. Align Media

“We’re broadcast as a big team, but we do a lot with a little. It’s a little shop based out of South Carolina. We put in the work and it’s cool to finally put it up on the box for these guys. Thanks to the whole team… I’m not going to say I was a nobody growing up, but I wasn’t that guy and I am now. It’s surreal and yeah, we did it.” – Coty Schock (#37 in photo), when asked how it felt to get on the podium as a privateer.

“Man, there’s a sense of relief. There’s been so much work put in and so many people who have believed in me, even at times when I didn’t myself. To get back to this place, to get back on the podium and have to learn how to spray champagne again, it’s hard to put into words. I’ve been to some pretty low places and now to be here it’s great, and it’s just the beginning.” – Michael Mosiman, when asked about the long road back to the podium again.

Julien Beaumer dislocated his shoulder during afternoon qualifying.
Julien Beaumer dislocated his shoulder during afternoon qualifying. Align Media

“I qualified [fastest] and came into the night show really confident, but it’s just been downhill from there. I struggled in the first Race; in the second one I went down on the start, then I got ran over, then crashed again and my bike landed on my ankle. I was a bit banged up going into the last one, but I reset and regrouped. I had 17th gate pick and I really had to make that work. I came out [of the first turn] in second; it was a pretty good start from out there. It was a real good re-group and good last moto.” – Rookie Cole Davies, who finished seventh overall with (4-17-1) Race results.

Jordon Smith went down in the whoops in Arlington and sustained a punctured lung.
Jordon Smith went down in the whoops in Arlington and sustained a punctured lung. Align Media
Supercross

Arlington - 250SX West

February 22, 2025
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 1 - 1 - 2 Yamaha YZ250F
2 Coty Schock Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 2 - 4 - 6 Yamaha YZ250F
3 Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States 3 - 2 - 7 Yamaha YZ250F
4 Jo Shimoda
Jo Shimoda 		Suzuka, Japan Japan 5 - 5 - 3 Honda CRF250R Works Edition
5 Garrett Marchbanks
Garrett Marchbanks 		Coalville, UT United States 7 - 3 - 5 Kawasaki KX250
Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 109
2Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 103
3Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 87
4Jo Shimoda
Suzuka, Japan Japan 86
5Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 85
