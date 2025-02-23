Triple Crown Format Packs a Punch at Arlington Supercross

The following press release is from Feld Motor Sports:

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Cooper Webb pulled off the win at an Arlington Supercross event that came down to a battle on the final lap of the final Race. With (6-1-1) Triple Crown Race scores, it was Webb’s seventh overall win inside AT&T Stadium; he now holds sole control of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship points lead.

AT&T Stadium delivered outstanding racing at Round 7 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. It was the season’s second Triple Crown-format event, which totals the scores from three Races to determine the overall finishing positions. Cooper Webb has now won 7 of the last 9 Arlington Supercross events.

Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki's Ken Roczen earned second overall with (1-5-3) Race scores; Roczen led Race 3 early but wasn’t able to hold on for the overall. The heartbreak of the night was with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Chase Sexton and a (3-2-5) for third overall. Sexton missed out on the overall victory only due to running into Webb and crashing on the final lap of the night. The Western Divisional 250SX Class returned to racing and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Haiden Deegan had the pace for two come-from-behind rides to take the event win, and division points lead, with (1-1-2) Race scores

“It was a great battle. Chase and I were coming through the pack, and we were going for it. We got around Kenny and then the battle was on. He made that mistake and stalled it [and gave up the lead], and I actually ended up stalling myself. It was a duel until the end. I felt a little something [nudge me] at the end, and then I heard the crowd, and I was just in disbelief like everyone else. I can’t believe it. It’s a lot of luck there. Maybe I’m [Cowboy’s Owner] Jerry’s grandson I didn’t know about.” – Cooper Webb