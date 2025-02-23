Results Archive
Overall Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Angus Riordan
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Angus Riordan
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Max Anstie
  3. R.J. Hampshire
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX West Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Coty Schock
  3. Michael Mosiman
Sexton Owns Up to Costly Race 3 Crash: “I Knew I Had the Overall, But I Don't Really Care, I Wanted to Win the Race

Sexton Owns Up to Costly Race 3 Crash: “I Knew I Had the Overall, But I Don't Really Care, I Wanted to Win the Race"

February 23, 2025, 1:15am

Look, every round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross so far this year has been thrilling. There have been exciting stories to follow in both classes each Saturday and we have seen only one repeat winner entering Saturday’s seventh round in Arlington, Texas.

It was set up to be a big round in both the 250SX and 450SX Classes. A tight 250SX West Championship with four different winners in the first four rounds, the second Triple Crown race in a row for this division, and a tight championship battle with multiple riders still very much in it. The 450SX class had only one repeat winner so far entering the night (Chase Sexton) and we had a double red plate (Sexton and Cooper Webb tied) in what could very well be a pivotal seventh round in the 17-round championship fight. Add in unique livery on both the riders and their bikes for the celebration honoring those who serve and have served our country in the military and there was a hell of a lot to look forward to. Well, the Arlington Supercross round sure delivered.

Two different race winners (Ken Roczen and Cooper Webb) won the first two races of the three-round Triple Crown format, and we were set up for a barn burner to finish off the night. One final gate drop to determine the overall winner and see who would leave with the points lead. Would it be Sexton or Webb?

Chase Sexton (five points), Justin Cooper (five points), Ken Roczen (six points), Cooper Webb (seven points), and Justin Hill (eight points) were all in position to win the overall before the third and final race. So much happened on the night and in this race, it was hard to keep track of it all!

Once again, Chase Sexton got to the lead but ran into trouble. First, Sexton stalled his KTM while leading, which handed the race lead over to Webb. Then the second mistake—the bigger of the two—came when the #4 was forcing the issue with Webb late in the race. The problem with Sexton going after Webb on the final lap was the fact that he did it in the first place. He stalled up and coughed up the race lead and damnit, he wanted it back too badly. For the second time in the last three rounds, an almost sure win for Sexton does not happen.

Webb was leading Sexton as they got the white flag. As they ran, Webb’s 6-1-1 (eight points) finishes would come second overall behind Sexton’s 3-2-2 (seven points). Still, Sexton forced the issue on the final lap. Sexton was charging forward, literally up to the rear wheel of Webb…and then right into it. Webb pulled his typically early turn in the 180-degree right-hand turn, a move we have seen him craft and perfect over and over throughout the last five years. But Sexton slammed into the back of Webb and was sent to the ground.

To make matters worse, Sexton’s body landed directly in front of Mitchell Harrison and the lapped rider ran over Sexton’s legs. Then, after he gets up loses two positions to Anderson and Roczen, Justin Barcia blocks him in the final turn, dropping him to fifth at the checkered flag. The forced move by Sexton was a costly mistake. Instead of backing it down, taking second in the individual race, but winning the overall and remaining in the points lead, Sexton gives Webb the overall win AND sole possession of the championship lead. Watch the incident below.

In the post-race press conference, Scott Yargeau (@MotoNowBlog on X) asked the elephant in the room question: so, why did Sexton force it?

“I mean, I race to win,” Sexton said. “I don't know like, I mean, yes, I knew I had the overall, but I don't 't really care, I wanted to win the race.”

On the opposite end, Webb said in the post-race press conference he knew a win in the final race would likely not end with the overall win. But he went out, executed, and the cards landed in his favor.

“I didn’t feel like I was the best guy tonight, but I put myself in good positions, I guess, and made the most of it,” Webb said.

The raw speed (Sexton) vs consistency (Webb) argument continues to take place amongst race fans.

Watch the full 450SX highlights and check out the results and standings below.

Supercross

Arlington - 450SX

February 22, 2025
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 6 - 1 - 1 Yamaha YZ450F
2 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 1 - 5 - 3 Suzuki RM-Z450
3 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 3 - 2 - 5 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
4 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 2 - 3 - 6 Yamaha YZ450F
5 Justin Hill Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR United States 4 - 4 - 8 KTM 450 SX-F
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 146
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 141
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 127
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 111
5Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 108
Full Standings

