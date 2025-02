Enjoy the audio from an unforgettable night in Arlington, Texas, as the top three riders in both classes discuss Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Arlington, Texas.

Featuring Cooper Webb, Ken Roczen, Chase Sexton, Haiden Deegan, Coty Schock and Michael Mosiman.

The Racer X Exhaust Podcast is presented by Yoshimura, OnTrackSchool and Racer X Brand.