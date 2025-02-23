Julien Beaumer no longer has the points lead in 250SX West, but his mysteriously under par ride in Arlington makes a little more sense now. The second-year pro crashed hard in qualifying and his shoulder "popped." Few were aware of this during the race, but afterward he spoke about it to our Aaron Hansel. JuJu, who has recently spent some time in Florida to prepare for more rutted tracks like Arlington and Indy, is working hard and not using this shoulder as an excuse!

Racer X: How was it?

Julien Beaumer: It was a frustrating day. There’s not much I can say, I had that big crash in Q2 and popped my shoulder out. I was able to get it in and finish that session, but yeah, I was in pain. There’s nothing you can do though, we’re in this championship and we’re going to go for it no matter what. I’ll get some therapy on this and come out swinging at Indy.

I was unaware that you hurt your shoulder but that answers the next question I had—you didn’t really seem like yourself out there tonight. How bad was it bothering you out there?

It bothered me quite a bit, but there’s no excuse. We’re racing dirt bikes. I think I could have managed it better than I did. It was there, but I should have been better.