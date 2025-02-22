Results Archive
Supercross
Tampa
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Malcolm Stewart
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Daxton Bennick
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Arenacross
Prescott Valley 2
News
GNCC
Big Buck
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Detroit
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Max Anstie
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
Live Now
Supercross
Arlington
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
Fri Feb 28
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 1
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 1
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 2
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Talladega
Sat Mar 8
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 8
News
Full Schedule
10 Storylines to Follow in Arlington

February 22, 2025, 8:30am

Tie Game

The beginning of the 450SX main event last week was not ideal for Chase Sexton, who drilled the gate, then fell on the first lap when coming through traffic. He did, however, bounce back incredibly well and was able to charge all the way to third place. Now, due to his exceptional salvage, he still holds the red plate, although he’s sharing it with Cooper Webb, who took his first win of the season in Detroit. Who’ll leave Texas with the points lead? -Aaron Hansel

The Gamer

Outright speed is not the department in which Webb dominates, although he’s got plenty of it on tap. Where Webb absolutely shines is capitalizing in situations that allow it. If you give Webb any opportunity, he’s going to seize it, just like he did in Detroit. Sexton had a problem on the start, Webb took advantage, won, and now the two are tied in points. This is a story we’ve seen Webb write before, and if Sexton wants it to have a different ending this time around, he can’t afford to give Webb an inch because if he does, Webb will take a mile. -Hansel 

  • Supercross

    Arlington

     Triple Crown, KTM Junior SX
    Saturday, February 22
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      February 22 - 2:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      February 22 - 2:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      February 22 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      February 22 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      February 22 - 7:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show (Encore Presentation)
      February 24 - 1:00 AM
      CNBC
Arlington Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

23

Ken Roczen has won 22 450SX races and was tantalizingly close to getting his 23rd in Detroit. He narrowly missed out, but he’ll get another shot at it this weekend. Roczen seems like he’s at an elevated level this season too. So much so that getting another W is not unlikely. He’s also good in the Triple Crown format, which we’ll see in Arlington. Can Roczen take #23 in Texas? -Hansel 

Westward Bound

After two rounds of 250SX East racing, the boys out west will saddle back up this weekend in Arlington. When they left off in Glendale Jordon Smith was fresh off his first win of the season, and Julien Beaumer was in control of the points. Sitting two back of Beaumer is Smith, with Haiden Deegan a single point back of Smith in third. With the points that tight, any of those three could leave Texas with the red plate. Who knows, we might even see a tie! -Hansel 

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 87
2Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 85
3Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 84
4Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 72
5Jo Shimoda
Suzuka, Japan Japan 68
Full Standings

Triple-Double

The last time the 250SX West division faced off it was in a Triple Crown Format, in which three separate main events are run, and the overall winner is determined after combining the results. Well, this weekend in Texas they’ll be lining up for yet another Triple Crown, and if you’re Beaumer, who botched two holeshots at the last one, you’ve got to be aching for some redemption. Same goes for Cole Davies, who won the first two main events but landed on a Tuff Block in the third main and crashed. What kind of craziness will the second Triple Crown round produce this weekend? -Hansel

Five in Five

There’s been a whole lot of talk about how stacked the 250SX East division is, but out west we still haven’t even seen a repeat winner! Jo Shimoda, Beaumer, Deegan, and Smith have all won races so far, and there are still names in the class capable of winning, especially in a Triple Crown format. Who thinks Davies becomes the fifth 250SX West rider to win this season? -Hansel 

Steady Improvement

Michael Mosiman has missed a lot of time due to injury lately. In fact, before 2025, he’d only raced six 250SX races in two years! He’s shown some speed this season though, and judging by his results, he’s really starting to knock the rust off. In the first four 250SX west races he went 15th, ninth, seventh, and fifth. That’s some pretty steady improvement! Will it continue in Arlington? -Hansel 

Michael Mosiman
Michael Mosiman Align Media

Best Of The Rest

With the trio of Sexton, Webb and Roczen setting themselves apart as the top runners, the battle is on for everyone else to try and get into the mix. Jason Anderson has already landed on the podium a few times this year, and Malcolm Stewart grabbed the win in Tampa. Will either one of them be able to assert themselves into the top three consistently? -Sarah Whitmore

Webb’s House

Looking back through the years, there is just something that gels between Cooper Webb and the track in Arlington. Since 2019 he has only lost this race twice (both times to Eli Tomac). What’s even more impressive is he won all three residency races in 2021. Which makes for six total wins, including the last two years. Odds are likely he will take the win again this weekend. -Whitmore

Time Heals

After winning A1, disaster struck for Jo Shimoda when he got hit in the hand with a pitboard during qualifying at round 2 in San Diego. Jo toughed it out and continued to race even though he had two broken fingers. He managed 7-6-10 results at the next few rounds, however racing every weekend kept his fingers from healing. With two weekends off while the series went east, has he had enough time to heal? Will he be back in the mix this weekend? -Whitmore

