Tie Game

The beginning of the 450SX main event last week was not ideal for Chase Sexton, who drilled the gate, then fell on the first lap when coming through traffic. He did, however, bounce back incredibly well and was able to charge all the way to third place. Now, due to his exceptional salvage, he still holds the red plate, although he’s sharing it with Cooper Webb, who took his first win of the season in Detroit. Who’ll leave Texas with the points lead? -Aaron Hansel

The Gamer

Outright speed is not the department in which Webb dominates, although he’s got plenty of it on tap. Where Webb absolutely shines is capitalizing in situations that allow it. If you give Webb any opportunity, he’s going to seize it, just like he did in Detroit. Sexton had a problem on the start, Webb took advantage, won, and now the two are tied in points. This is a story we’ve seen Webb write before, and if Sexton wants it to have a different ending this time around, he can’t afford to give Webb an inch because if he does, Webb will take a mile. -Hansel