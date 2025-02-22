Results Archive
Supercross
Tampa
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Malcolm Stewart
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Daxton Bennick
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Arenacross
Prescott Valley 2
News
GNCC
Big Buck
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Detroit
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Max Anstie
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
Live Now
Supercross
Arlington
News
450SX Main Event 2 Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Coty Schock
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
Fri Feb 28
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 1
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 1
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 2
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Talladega
Sat Mar 8
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 8
News
Full Schedule

Jordon Smith Update After Wild Crash in Whoops in 250SX Triple Crown Race One at Arlington SX

February 22, 2025, 8:15pm
In the first 250SX Triple Crown race of the night at the Arlington Supercross, we saw a handful of different race leaders. First, Jo Shimoda led the race from the get-go but tipped over in the sand, giving the lead away. Jordon Smith and Coty Schock battled for first place, but eventually Smith took over and pulled away. Unfortunately, one turn before taking the white flag, Smith had a wild crash in the whoops.

Avery Long was down in the whoops and as Smith came into the section, yellow flags were waving. Smith’s rear end got kicked out side-to-side and then Smith slammed down on his back on top of a whoop. Haiden Deegan, running second behind Smith, inherited the lead and then came by the following lap to take the race win as Smith was being tended to by the Alpinestars medical crew.

During the post-race interviews, Smith was placed on a backboard and lifted onto the Alpinestars medical cart. The North Carolina native raised both of his arms straight up to acknowledge the crowd, who cheered.

This is a tough blow to Smith, who had earned the win at the previous 250SX West race in Arizona when he earned Triumph’s first AMA Supercross race win. Smith entered tonight’s race in Texas just two points down from championship leader, KTM’s Julien Beaumer.

Our own Jason Weigandt, who is on play-by-play duty tonight calling the action on the TV broadcast, said Smith was being taken to a local hospital with suspected rib injuries.

We will provide more information when we learn any more information.

Supercross

Arlington - 250SX West Main Event 1

Live Now
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 11:29.349 48.957 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
2 Coty Schock Coty Schock 11:31.673 2.324 48.751 Dover, DE United States Yamaha YZ250F
3 Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman 11:32.410 0.737 49.660 Sebastopol, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
4 Cole Davies Cole Davies 11:32.552 0.141 49.262 Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha YZ250F
5 Jo Shimoda
Jo Shimoda 		11:44.803 12.251 47.976 Suzuka, Japan Japan Honda CRF250R Works Edition
6 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer 11:46.316 1.514 49.355 Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
7 Garrett Marchbanks
Garrett Marchbanks 		11:47.223 0.907 50.049 Coalville, UT United States Kawasaki KX250
8 Lux Turner Lux Turner 11:49.822 2.599 49.879 Gardnerville, NV United States KTM 250 SX-F
9 Enzo Lopes Enzo Lopes 11:53.465 3.644 50.424 Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil Brazil Yamaha YZ250F
10 Dylan Walsh Dylan Walsh 11:59.777 6.312 50.529 Wildomar, United Kingdom United Kingdom Kawasaki KX250
11 Cole Thompson Cole Thompson 12:01.063 1.286 50.902 Brigden, ON Canada Yamaha YZ250F
12 Parker Ross Parker Ross 12:02.246 1.184 50.453 Herald, CA United States Honda CRF250R
13 Dilan Schwartz Dilan Schwartz 12:10.026 7.780 50.935 Alpine, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
14 Jett Reynolds Jett Reynolds 12:12.484 2.458 51.290 Bakersfield, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
15 Dominique Thury Dominique Thury 11:31.972 1 Lap 51.558 Schneeberg, Germany Germany Yamaha YZ250F
16 Hunter Yoder Hunter Yoder 11:35.471 3.499 51.976 Menifee, CA United States Kawasaki KX250
17 TJ Albright TJ Albright 11:37.555 2.085 51.968 Mt Marion, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
18 Joshua Varize Joshua Varize 11:43.381 5.825 51.489 Perris, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
19 Gavin Towers Gavin Towers 11:58.954 15.574 51.882 Venetia, PA United States Honda CRF250R
20 Anton Nordstrom Anton Nordstrom 12:14.386 15.432 53.714 Göteborg, Sweden Sweden Yamaha YZ250F
21 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith 9:45.403 1 Lap 48.578 Belmont, NC United States Triumph TF 250-X
22 Avery Long Avery Long 9:31.637 1 Lap 51.292 New London, MN United States KTM 250 SX-F
Full Results
