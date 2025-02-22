Jordon Smith Update After Wild Crash in Whoops in 250SX Triple Crown Race One at Arlington SX

In the first 250SX Triple Crown race of the night at the Arlington Supercross, we saw a handful of different race leaders. First, Jo Shimoda led the race from the get-go but tipped over in the sand, giving the lead away. Jordon Smith and Coty Schock battled for first place, but eventually Smith took over and pulled away. Unfortunately, one turn before taking the white flag, Smith had a wild crash in the whoops.

Avery Long was down in the whoops and as Smith came into the section, yellow flags were waving. Smith’s rear end got kicked out side-to-side and then Smith slammed down on his back on top of a whoop. Haiden Deegan, running second behind Smith, inherited the lead and then came by the following lap to take the race win as Smith was being tended to by the Alpinestars medical crew.

During the post-race interviews, Smith was placed on a backboard and lifted onto the Alpinestars medical cart. The North Carolina native raised both of his arms straight up to acknowledge the crowd, who cheered.

This is a tough blow to Smith, who had earned the win at the previous 250SX West race in Arizona when he earned Triumph’s first AMA Supercross race win. Smith entered tonight’s race in Texas just two points down from championship leader, KTM’s Julien Beaumer.

Our own Jason Weigandt, who is on play-by-play duty tonight calling the action on the TV broadcast, said Smith was being taken to a local hospital with suspected rib injuries.

We will provide more information when we learn any more information.