Phil,

Lappers have been an issue forever. I have great respect for anybody that qualifies for the night show, but when racers are getting lapped up to tenth place, they are not competitive and are a hazard. My solution? A Last Man Standing format. 22 racers start the first lap and we start counting when they cross the finish line the first time. The slowest rider to cross the finish on the second lap is eliminated. 21 racers continue to race and the last rider/slowest rider to cross the finish line on lap three is eliminated. 20 riders are now left. We continue eliminating until we have three or five riders left and they go the start gate. The gate drops and we have a three or five-lap sprint for the podium. There are plenty of variations that can be used. It may make things more competitive, as in nobody wants to be the first guy eliminated, and a privateer eliminating a factory rider would be priceless. I thought the Triple Crowns were gimmicky, but with some tweaking, I enjoy them now. Maybe give the elimination format a try at an East/West Showdown. The East/West Elimination sounds cool.

Any comments, Phil?

-I Love Yoga Pants

Yoga Pants,

Dude, you can’t be for f$$$$$in real right now. Lappers just need to move when the blue flag waves. Don’t gain, or lose, an advantage on the competition when you're in 18th and 19th. Get to the slow side of the track (everyone one that track knows which side is the freaking slow side), stay in your lane and don’t get in the way. NOT THAT HARD! 19th place should never take precedent over the leaders or someone battling for a podium. Also, for anyone that says it’s not fair when it comes down to money because 19th is racing for money too. UMMMMMMM, newsflash, pal!!!! A $100,000 bonus compared to $2,300 is not even in the same universe. Some of the shit just aggravates me because this lapper talk shouldn’t even be a discussion anymore. EVERYONE KNOWS WHEN YOU’RE BEING LAPPED! Just move. I’m sick of this topic.

-Phil