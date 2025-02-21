After his second sixth-place finish to start the 2025 250SX East Championship, Chance Hymas jumped on a call with Rob Filebark to talk about his start to the new season. Hymas underwent knee surgery last fall, which kept him out of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations but noted his limited time coming into this season for another reason. The Idaho native told Filebark he had to undergo arm pump surgery to fix what turned into compartment syndrome in his arm. Hymas’ career-best 250SX finish entering the season was a fifth, and despite the limited time riding and testing the new 2025 Honda CRF250R, Hymas put together two results just outside the top five. The Honda HRC Progressive rider also dug into his goals for the 2025 SMX season, his amateur career, the Daytona SX, and more.

Edit/interview: Rob Filebark

Primary Footage: Tom Journet

Photos: Align Media