Arenacross
Prescott Valley
News
Supercross
Tampa
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Malcolm Stewart
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Daxton Bennick
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Arenacross
Prescott Valley 2
News
GNCC
Big Buck
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Detroit
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Max Anstie
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 22
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Full Entry List
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
Fri Feb 28
News
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 1
News
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 1
News
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 2
News
Arlington SX Press Day Interviews (Webb, Deegan, Beaumer, & More), Plus Raw Riding

February 21, 2025, 6:35pm

Welcome to our 6D First Look video preview, ahead of the seventh round of 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. Interviews with Ken Roczen, Cooper Webb, Haiden Deegan, Julien Beaumer, and Jordon Smith and then some raw press riding footage.

Host: Aaron Hansel
Film/edit: Tom Journet

6D Helmets

Brought to you by 6D helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection. 6D’s patented Omni-Directional Suspension™ technology provides protection capabilities unmatched by any other helmet design.

  • Supercross

    Arlington

     Triple Crown, KTM Junior SX
    Saturday, February 22
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      February 22 - 2:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      February 22 - 2:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      February 22 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      February 22 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      February 22 - 7:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show (Encore Presentation)
      February 24 - 1:00 AM
      CNBC
Arlington Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule
Read Now
