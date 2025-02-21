Welcome to our 6D First Look video preview, ahead of the seventh round of 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. Interviews with Ken Roczen, Cooper Webb, Haiden Deegan, Julien Beaumer, and Jordon Smith and then some raw press riding footage.

Host: Aaron Hansel

Film/edit: Tom Journet

6D Helmets

Brought to you by 6D helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection. 6D’s patented Omni-Directional Suspension™ technology provides protection capabilities unmatched by any other helmet design.