Arlington SX Press Day Interviews (Webb, Deegan, Beaumer, & More), Plus Raw Riding
February 21, 2025, 6:35pm
Welcome to our 6D First Look video preview, ahead of the seventh round of 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. Interviews with Ken Roczen, Cooper Webb, Haiden Deegan, Julien Beaumer, and Jordon Smith and then some raw press riding footage.
Host: Aaron Hansel
Film/edit: Tom Journet
6D Helmets
Brought to you by 6D helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection. 6D’s patented Omni-Directional Suspension™ technology provides protection capabilities unmatched by any other helmet design.
- Supercross
ArlingtonTriple Crown, KTM Junior SX
Saturday, February 22