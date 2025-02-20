Video/images courtesy of Supercross Live

The 2025 Arlington Supercross, round seven of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, takes place this weekend on February 22. Take a lap around AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

This will be the seventh round of the 17-round 450SX championship and the fifth round of the 250SX West Division Championship. The Arlington SX is also the seventh round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).