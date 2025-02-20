Results Archive
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
Supercross
Tampa
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Malcolm Stewart
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Daxton Bennick
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Arenacross
Prescott Valley 2
GNCC
Big Buck
Overall Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Angus Riordan
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Angus Riordan
Supercross
Detroit
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Max Anstie
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 22
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX West Entry List
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
Fri Feb 28
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 1
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 1
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 2
Fly Racing Moto: 60 Show Today at 11 am PDT

February 20, 2025, 8:55am
Today on Pulpmx.com, The Fly Racing Moto: 60 Show presented by GET, Maxxis, O’Neil Lending, 100%, Seat Concepts and DeCal Works will take place at 10:30AM PST and we'll talk about the new Monster Energy AMA Supercross season with Zach Osborne, Jason Thomas, and more as well as give some stuff away.

The show will also feature host Steve Matthes taking your calls and speaking with some of the industry heavyweights to get their opinions on what we’re seeing each week. The show will also allow you, the fan, to call in and voice your opinion on what you’re thinking and what you want to see.

The show will also feature some serious giveaways from Fly Racing to you, the live listeners. Lucky for you, it’s easy to listen live. You can go to pulpmx.com and click on the story. This will take you to an interactive chat room where you can listen to the show and chat with your fellow fans. You'll be able to get it on iTunes as well under the Moto: 60 Show. 

