The seventh round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place this Saturday in Arlington, Texas. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action.

450SX

Cade Clason – Arm | Out

Clason broke his left arm in Tampa and will miss four to six weeks.

Christian Craig – Knee | Out

Craig sustained a knee injury in Las Vegas in 2024. He’s expected to return in Indianapolis or Birmingham.

Hunter Lawrence – Shoulder | Out

Lawrence is out for the rest of the supercross season after crashing in Tampa and sustaining a partially torn labrum and multiple cracks in his humerus.

Jett Lawrence – ACL | Out

Lawrence is out for the season due to a torn ACL and a slightly torn meniscus.

Freddie Noren – Shoulder | In

Noren went down in the LCQ in Glendale and dislocated his shoulder. He missed Tampa and Detroit, but he’ll be back for Arlington.

Jorge Prado – Shoulder | Out

Prado crashed at A2 and dislocated his shoulder. He’s had surgery and is out for the remainder of supercross.

Eli Tomac – Leg | Out

Tomac is out for the immediate future with a broken fibula.