In a 20-minute interview with Swap Moto Live’s Donn Maeda, Eli Tomac shed some insight on his leg injury suffered at the Tampa Supercross round.

The Colorado native suffered the injury in the second qualifying session at the fifth round when his left foot hit the ground as Tomac was coming out of a turn and into the face of a jump. The incident ended Tomac's session early, but he still raced both his heat race (seventh) and the 450SX main event (17th)—albeit going through the whoops with only his right leg on the pegs for most of the night show.

Then, it was announced on Tuesday, February 11, that Tomac had suffered a broken left fibula (smaller, outer leg bone in the shin) and he would be out for the immediate future. Yes, he raced the night show with a broken leg!

In the interview with Maeda posted today, Tomac stated he believes the broken leg was missed when he visited the Alpinestars medical truck because initially, he thought the injury was to his ankle, lower than where the injury actually was. So, he thinks with a zoomed-in look at his ankle, the actual break higher up on his leg was missed. Tomac says that is his own fault, not the medical crew's.

Tomac also said he realized something was not right during the night show, but he tried to push through. “Of course, the pain level was ridiculous during that main event,” he said.

The two-time 450SX Champion realized on Sunday his leg was still extremely sore and needed to be reevaluated. Upong finding out it was a broken leg, he underwent surgery on Friday, February 14, and got a plate put in there. He stated he is currently non-weight bearing and is on crutches as he recovers.

The big takeaway from the interview is when Tomac says he wants to not only be prepared for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship opener, but he also wants to get in a few rounds of supercross beforehand! He said ideally, he has a six-week checkup and at that point he hopes to have no restrictions and return to training.

“I have a realistic chance of coming back for the last few supercross,” he said. “If things go the way I think they will go, I don’t think there’s any question that I couldn’t make those last few supercross.”

“I want to get more gate drops in before motocross,” he continued. “That’s my goal right now, is to make the last couple, or few supercross [rounds].”

We will continue to provide more information on his status for those later supercross rounds as they get closer.

Props to Maeda for getting a hold of the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider. Make sure to check out Maeda’s full interview with Tomac.