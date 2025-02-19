6. There is No 90 Percent Rule Anymore

If there is anything Detroit taught us, it is that the 90 percent red flag rule is no longer. It had been a long-time rule that if a red flag came out after 90 percent of a race was complete, the race would be called. Cameron McAdoo had a big crash late in the 250 main, and the medics radioed more help, which caused for the red flag to come out with just seven seconds left on the clock. Riders and fans alike were caught off guard when they were told to line up for a staggered restart. Turns out, a rule change was made for this year that if there is ANY time left on the clock, there will be a restart. Obviously, this drastically changed the outcome of the race, and we would not be shocked to see this rule looked at again for 2026.

If you missed our full write-up on the rule Saturday night, check it out.

7. Anstie Has Arrived

Max Anstie has come a long way since he returned to the U.S. with HEP Motorsports Suzuki in 2020. Anstie struggled to find success in the 450SX, but he returned to the 250 Class with the Quad lock Honda team for 2023/24’ and his results were enough to get a phone call from Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Bobby Regan. Max has taken full advantage of the new ride and has been the class of the 250SX East field after two rounds. If he can lock into this version of himself for the rest of this series, he will be a supercross champion. His days of being a Lommel specialist are a thing of the past.

8. Malcolm’s Backup Performance

Malcolm Stewart literally had the ride of his life in Tampa last weekend. It is always interesting to see how a rider backs up a first win and Malcolm was solid. Malcolm was fast in qualifying and was able to get fourth in the main. Not a performance that screams title contender, but a definite bump from where he was in the first four rounds. Expect Malcom to be a podium threat for the rest of the season.