Results Archive
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
News
Supercross
Tampa
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Malcolm Stewart
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Daxton Bennick
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Arenacross
Prescott Valley 2
News
GNCC
Big Buck
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Detroit
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Max Anstie
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 22
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
Fri Feb 28
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 1
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 1
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 2
News
Full Schedule

Watch: Big Buck GNCC Race Recap and Raw Highlights Videos

February 18, 2025, 1:20pm
Watch: Big Buck GNCC Race Recap and Raw Highlights Videos

Main image by Mack Faint

Check out some videos from the 2025 Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season opener, the Big Buck GNCC, in South Carolina. 

Read the full post-race recap if you missed it.

2025 Bike PM Race Recap | VP Racing Big Buck GNCC | Round 1

2025 Bike Raw Highlights | VP Racing Big Buck GNCC | Round 1

Big Buck GNCC Results

GNCC

Big Buck - Overall Race

February 15, 2025
Big Buck Farm
Union, SC United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo 02:57:51.660 Myrtle Beach, SC United States Kawasaki
2 Josh Toth Josh Toth 03:01:28.270 Winstead, CT United States Kawasaki
3 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 03:02:51.500 Australia Australia KTM
4 Ben Kelley Ben Kelley 03:03:23.259 Harwinton, CT United States KTM
5 Joseph R Cunningham Joseph R Cunningham 03:05:56.277 Murray City, OH United States Honda
Full Results
GNCC

Big Buck - XC2 Pro Race

February 15, 2025
Big Buck Farm
Union, SC United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo 02:57:51.660 Myrtle Beach, SC United States Kawasaki
2 Josh Toth Josh Toth 03:01:28.270 Winstead, CT United States Kawasaki
3 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 03:02:51.500 Australia Australia KTM
4 Grant Davis Grant Davis 03:06:45.719 Meshoppen, PA United States KTM
5 Cody J Barnes Cody J Barnes 03:07:12.732 Sterling, IL United States Honda
Full Results
GNCC

Big Buck - XC3 Pro-Am Race

February 15, 2025
Big Buck Farm
Union, SC United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 James Jenkins James Jenkins 03:25:49.660 House Springs, MO United States Yamaha
2 Luke Brown Luke Brown 03:42:47.907 Wellington Yamaha
3 Isaiah Brown Isaiah Brown 03:04:52.492 Belpre, OH United States Yamaha
4 Jayson Crawford Jayson Crawford 03:21:50.020 Rock Falls, IL United States Yamaha
5 James D Simpson James D Simpson 03:48:28.234 Wilmington, NC United States Yamaha
Full Results
GNCC

Big Buck - WXC Race

February 15, 2025
Big Buck Farm
Union, SC United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Rachael Archer Rachael Archer 02:10:55.538 New Zealand New Zealand Kawasaki
2 Shelby A Turner Shelby A Turner 02:20:09.977 Barons, AB Canada GasGas
3 Korie Steede Korie Steede 02:20:53.650 Beloit, OH United States Husqvarna
4 Brandy Richards Brandy Richards 02:23:11.319 Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM
5 Tayla Jones Tayla Jones 02:26:45.579 Yass, Australia Australia Honda
Full Results
Read Now
March 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now