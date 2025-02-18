For Honda and Hymas, it’s not about winning races or championships right now, it’s about acquiring experience in supercross, which he has lost over the last few years. Last year was also compromised with ACL recovery, and the year before he only raced a handful of supercross races as he transitioned into the pro ranks.

“Right now I have to race my way into shape and don’t take more risks than I need to,” said Hymas. “Talking to the team, our goal is a motocross championship right now. They weren’t planning on me racing here. Unfortunately the last few years I’ve missed some races and valuable race experience. I’m just trying to learn as much as I can for next year.”

His back-to-back sixth-place finishes are fine with the team.

“The first round in Tampa was a pretty good day for me overall,” said Hymas after round one. “I struggled in qualifying, just knocking the rust off a bit. I have about a week on the bike, overall, and the team and I worked really hard all day and busted our butts. Each qualifying session got better and better. In the heat race, I was lacking a little bit of sprint speed; I haven’t done a sprint in around six months. The heat race was good, and honestly, the main event was a lot better than I expected. I had a good start and ran up front with those guys and felt good the whole race, but I was definitely out of breath a little bit. I just need some more laps under me, but overall, a solid start to the year.“

“Chance did exactly what we asked him to do, which was ride smart, and not take any unnecessary risks,” said Honda HRC Progressive Team Manager Lars Lindstrom. “I think he could’ve taken a run at Tom Vialle in the main event, but he may have needed to get a little “sendy” in the whoops; I’m really proud of him for using his head and not taking that chance. I’m excited for him to build from this result.”