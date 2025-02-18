Results Archive
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
News
Supercross
Tampa
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Malcolm Stewart
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Daxton Bennick
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Arenacross
Prescott Valley 2
News
GNCC
Big Buck
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Detroit
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Max Anstie
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 22
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
Fri Feb 28
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 1
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 1
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 2
News
Full Schedule

Nate Thrasher (Broken Finger) 5th in Detroit, Undergoes Surgery

February 18, 2025, 1:25pm
Nate Thrasher (Broken Finger) 5th in Detroit, Undergoes Surgery

Last week, Nate Thrasher announced he suffered a crash “completely out of” his control ahead of the Detroit Supercross. Thrasher finished eighth in the 2025 250SX East Division opener in Florida and then said he would race the second round in Michigan, despite the broken finger.

[Note: We have learned the incident that incident "completely out of" Thrasher's control was the result of Cole Davies making a mistake at the test track and crashing into Thrasher.]

On Saturday, Thrasher mounted his Yamaha YZ250F with hand guards (two, compared to Jo Shimoda’s one hand guard from his broken fingers at the second 250SX West Division race) and was ready to go. Then in his heat race, Thrasher got the holeshot and took the race win! He came through the finish line in fifth place in the main event, but he posted on Instagram after the race, “after the red flag as I was waiting for the restart, I realized my finger was completely stuck and couldn’t move it.”

Still a solid ride for the #41 machine. He said in his post he would have surgery and look to race the March 1 Daytona SX following this weekend’s Arlington SX, which is a 250SX West Division round. After two rounds, Thrasher sits fifth in the championship standings.

“Wow what a day in Detroit. When I broke my finger Tuesday, I really didn’t plan to race but after talking with a few doctors, we decided to at least try. I had it taped up and the mindset of doing the best I could which resulted in a heat win and 5th in the main. However, after the red flag as I was waiting for the restart, I realized my finger was completely stuck and couldn’t move it. Somehow I was able to still make it through those last laps with a now completely shattered finger 😬 I’m getting surgery today to get it set and doc says I should be good to continue racing after this west coast round coming up! Thanks to my team @starracingyamaha ❤️”

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 47
2Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 38
3Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 35
4Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 32
5Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 31
6Cullin Park Clermont, FL United States 26
7Carson Mumford Simi Valley, CA United States 26
8R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 24
9Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 23
10Henry Miller Rochester, MN United States 23
Full Standings
Read Now
March 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now