Nate Thrasher (Broken Finger) 5th in Detroit, Undergoes Surgery

Last week, Nate Thrasher announced he suffered a crash “completely out of” his control ahead of the Detroit Supercross. Thrasher finished eighth in the 2025 250SX East Division opener in Florida and then said he would race the second round in Michigan, despite the broken finger.

[Note: We have learned the incident that incident "completely out of" Thrasher's control was the result of Cole Davies making a mistake at the test track and crashing into Thrasher.]

On Saturday, Thrasher mounted his Yamaha YZ250F with hand guards (two, compared to Jo Shimoda’s one hand guard from his broken fingers at the second 250SX West Division race) and was ready to go. Then in his heat race, Thrasher got the holeshot and took the race win! He came through the finish line in fifth place in the main event, but he posted on Instagram after the race, “after the red flag as I was waiting for the restart, I realized my finger was completely stuck and couldn’t move it.”

Still a solid ride for the #41 machine. He said in his post he would have surgery and look to race the March 1 Daytona SX following this weekend’s Arlington SX, which is a 250SX West Division round. After two rounds, Thrasher sits fifth in the championship standings.