Video highlights from the sixth round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Detroit Supercross was the second round of the 250SX East Region Championship and also the sixth round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki) took the 250SX main event win over Max Anstie (Yamaha) and RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna). Anstie leaves the second 250SX East Division round still in the championship lead.

Cooper Webb (Yamaha) took the 450SX main event win over Ken Roczen (Suzuki) and Chase Sexton (KTM). Sexton and Webb leave round six tied in the championship lead.

Check out the post-race videos for the Detroit Supercross, highlights as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, Weege Show, plus results from race and championship standings.

Detroit Supercross

Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis

250SX Class Highlights