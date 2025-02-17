Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Round 6 (of 17) — Detroit SX — Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
Supercross
Detroit - 250SX EastFebruary 15, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|26:46.407
|48.676
|Washougal, WA
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|Max Anstie
|26:48.358
|1.951
|48.470
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|26:49.444
|1.086
|48.874
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition
|4
|Tom Vialle
|26:50.285
|0.842
|49.338
|Avignon, France
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|5
|Nate Thrasher
|26:53.356
|3.072
|49.255
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|6
|Chance Hymas
|26:53.970
|0.614
|49.692
|Pocatello, ID
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|7
|Austin Forkner
|26:57.635
|3.666
|50.042
|Richards, MO
|Triumph TF 250-X
|8
|Carson Mumford
|26:58.160
|0.526
|49.362
|Simi Valley, CA
|Honda CRF250R
|9
|Max Vohland
|27:01.130
|2.970
|50.381
|Sacramento, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
|Henry Miller
|27:02.015
|0.885
|50.480
|Rochester, MN
|Honda CRF250R
Supercross
Detroit - 450SXFebruary 15, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cooper Webb
|21:01.597
|48.426
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Ken Roczen
|21:02.430
|0.834
|48.368
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|3
|Chase Sexton
|21:21.011
|18.581
|47.935
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|21:24.647
|3.636
|48.898
|Haines City, FL
|Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition
|5
|Justin Cooper
|21:25.088
|0.442
|48.939
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
|6
|Jason Anderson
|21:34.602
|9.514
|48.585
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|7
|Justin Barcia
|21:35.384
|0.782
|49.499
|Monroe, NY
|GasGas MC 450F Factory Edition
|8
|Dylan Ferrandis
|21:45.218
|9.834
|49.652
|Avignon, France
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|9
|Aaron Plessinger
|21:50.179
|4.961
|49.200
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|10
|Justin Hill
|21:07.657
|1 Lap
|50.090
|Yoncalla, OR
|KTM 450 SX-F
Championship Standings
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|47
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|38
|3
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|35
|4
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|32
|5
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|31
|6
|Cullin Park
|Clermont, FL
|26
|7
|Carson Mumford
|Simi Valley, CA
|26
|8
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|24
|9
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|23
|10
|Henry Miller
|Rochester, MN
|23
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|121
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|121
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|105
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|100
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|95
|6
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|86
|7
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|83
|8
|
Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|80
|9
|
Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|71
|10
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|69
SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
Standings After Round 6 (of 31)
SuperMotocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Projected Points
|1
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|87
|25
|2
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|85
|22
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|84
|20
|4
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|72
|18
|5
|
Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|68
|17
|6
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|63
|16
|7
|Anthony Bourdon
|Hossegor, France
|54
|15
|8
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|52
|14
|9
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|47
|13
|10
|
Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|43
|12
SuperMotocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Projected Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|121
|25
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|121
|22
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|105
|20
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|100
|18
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|95
|17
|6
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|86
|16
|7
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|83
|15
|8
|
Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|80
|14
|9
|
Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|71
|13
|10
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|69
|12
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing)
Round 1 (of 13) — Big Buck GNCC — Big Buck Farm in Union, South Carolina
GNCC
Big Buck - Overall RaceFebruary 15, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Nicholas Defeo
|02:57:51.660
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|Kawasaki
|2
|Josh Toth
|03:01:28.270
|Winstead, CT
|Kawasaki
|3
|Angus Riordan
|03:02:51.500
|Australia
|KTM
|4
|Ben Kelley
|03:03:23.259
|Harwinton, CT
|KTM
|5
|Joseph R Cunningham
|03:05:56.277
|Murray City, OH
|Honda
GNCC
Big Buck - XC2 Pro RaceFebruary 15, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Nicholas Defeo
|02:57:51.660
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|Kawasaki
|2
|Josh Toth
|03:01:28.270
|Winstead, CT
|Kawasaki
|3
|Angus Riordan
|03:02:51.500
|Australia
|KTM
|4
|Grant Davis
|03:06:45.719
|Meshoppen, PA
|KTM
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|03:07:12.732
|Sterling, IL
|Honda
GNCC
Big Buck - XC3 Pro-Am RaceFebruary 15, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|James Jenkins
|03:25:49.660
|House Springs, MO
|Yamaha
|2
|Luke Brown
|03:42:47.907
|Wellington
|Yamaha
|3
|Isaiah Brown
|03:04:52.492
|Belpre, OH
|Yamaha
|4
|Jayson Crawford
|03:21:50.020
|Rock Falls, IL
|Yamaha
|5
|James D Simpson
|03:48:28.234
|Wilmington, NC
|Yamaha
GNCC
Big Buck - WXC RaceFebruary 15, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Rachael Archer
|02:10:55.538
|New Zealand
|Kawasaki
|2
|Shelby A Turner
|02:20:09.977
|Barons, AB
|GasGas
|3
|Korie Steede
|02:20:53.650
|Beloit, OH
|Husqvarna
|4
|Brandy Richards
|02:23:11.319
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM
|5
|Tayla Jones
|02:26:45.579
|Yass, Australia
|Honda
Championship Standings
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|30
|2
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|25
|3
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|21
|4
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|18
|5
|Joseph R Cunningham
|Murray City, OH
|16
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|30
|2
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|25
|3
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|21
|4
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|18
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|16
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|James Jenkins
|House Springs, MO
|30
|2
|Luke Brown
|Wellington
|25
|3
|Isaiah Brown
|Belpre, OH
|21
|4
|Jayson Crawford
|Rock Falls, IL
|18
|5
|James D Simpson
|Wilmington, NC
|16
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|30
|2
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|25
|3
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|21
|4
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|18
|5
|Tayla Jones
|Yass, Australia
|16
Other Championship Standings
AMA Arenacross
Through Round 11 (of 12)
Championship Standings
Vince Friese is crowned the Vince Friese is your 2024-2025 AMA Arenacross National Champion.
FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
Through Round 4 (of 7)
2025 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|450SX
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX West Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX Futures
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|450 Class
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|250 Class
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|250SMX
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|450SMX
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) Result
|NA
|TBD
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's SX Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's MX Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|WSX
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|SX2
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX2
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|Vince Friese (Honda)
|AMA Arenacross Championship
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Trophy Team
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|TBD
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|TBD
|Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles