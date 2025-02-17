The 2025 season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross just keeps throwing curve balls every Saturday night, on both classes. Just like every other round so far this year, there were a few things that left us scratching our heads. Fortunately we've got former pro and NBC reporter, Jason Thomas, on staff and available to answer our questions!

The track in Detroit seemed pretty tight. Is that accurate? If so, how did that affect the racing on Saturday night?

It was pretty typical for SX if you look at tracks over a large timeframe. The rhythm sections were not over the top, typical whoops, bowl berms, 90 degree corners, etc. I think it was a track that many riders felt comfortable with and I also have heard it was a track that teams built at their facilities as a baseline. The one dynamic that did effect the racing was the openness of the corners which made the leader vulnerable in any battle. If you noticed riders like Max Vohland looking back, it’s because the lead rider was susceptible to a block pass or worse in many sections.

The start, like many other starts, was such that if you holeshot on the inside of the first turn you were then set up on the outside for the next turn. What role does that have, if any, on gate pick?

Most riders are going to position themselves for the first corner and then will manage the dynamic going into corner two. If they try to worry about the second corner before they get through the first, they are putting the cart before the horse. The middle gates were the best by a large margin in Detroit. The inside gates were nearly unusable and the outside gates had a lot more ground to cover to get to the apex of the first corner. Some starts are more equal than others. This one was very skewed toward the middle.