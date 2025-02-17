Levi Kitchen scored Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's first win of the 2025 season, a nice boost after such a rough go in 250SX West Reigon. However the weekend still wasn't without incident, as the two other Pro Circuit riders, Seth Hammaker and Cameron McAdoo had issues. Hammaker, from what we heard, got food poisoning and faded back to 17th. McAdoo had it even worse with a huge crash in the whoops that led to that controversial late-race restart.

Luckily, McAdoo might have avoided a major injury.

“It was a tough night for me here in Detroit," said McAdoo in a Kawasaki PR. "Unfortunately, I had a crash in the whoops with a couple of laps to go and banged up my face pretty good. I ended up with a cut and some stitches. Other than that, I think I’m okay. We’ll take the next couple of days to assess everything and make a plan moving forward. I really appreciate everyone’s support, and next time I come to Detroit, I’ll be looking for redemption."

Hammaker was second-fastest overall in qualifying but his health fell apart after that.

“I felt great at the start of the day with a solid qualifying and Heat Race, and I was really looking forward to carrying that momentum into the Main Event. Unfortunately, I started feeling pretty sick before the Main Event, and it definitely took a toll on me during the race. I did my best to push through, but it was a tough one. We’ll regroup this week, figure things out, and come back stronger after the break."