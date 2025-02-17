Results Archive
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
News
Supercross
Tampa
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Malcolm Stewart
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Daxton Bennick
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Arenacross
Prescott Valley 2
News
GNCC
Big Buck
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Detroit
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Max Anstie
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 22
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
Fri Feb 28
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 1
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 1
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 2
News
Full Schedule

McAdoo: "I ended up with a cut and some stitches. Other than that, I think I’m okay."

February 17, 2025, 2:00pm
McAdoo:

Levi Kitchen scored Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's first win of the 2025 season, a nice boost after such a rough go in 250SX West Reigon. However the weekend still wasn't without incident, as the two other Pro Circuit riders, Seth Hammaker and Cameron McAdoo had issues. Hammaker, from what we heard, got food poisoning and faded back to 17th. McAdoo had it even worse with a huge crash in the whoops that led to that controversial late-race restart.

Luckily, McAdoo might have avoided a major injury.

“It was a tough night for me here in Detroit," said McAdoo in a Kawasaki PR. "Unfortunately, I had a crash in the whoops with a couple of laps to go and banged up my face pretty good. I ended up with a cut and some stitches. Other than that, I think I’m okay. We’ll take the next couple of days to assess everything and make a plan moving forward. I really appreciate everyone’s support, and next time I come to Detroit, I’ll be looking for redemption."

Hammaker was second-fastest overall in qualifying but his health fell apart after that.

“I felt great at the start of the day with a solid qualifying and Heat Race, and I was really looking forward to carrying that momentum into the Main Event. Unfortunately, I started feeling pretty sick before the Main Event, and it definitely took a toll on me during the race. I did my best to push through, but it was a tough one. We’ll regroup this week, figure things out, and come back stronger after the break."

Hammaker.
Hammaker. Align Media
McAdoo was able to avoid major injury after a big crash.
McAdoo was able to avoid major injury after a big crash. Align Media
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 47
2Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 38
3Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 35
4Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 32
5Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 31
6Cullin Park Clermont, FL United States 26
7Carson Mumford Simi Valley, CA United States 26
8R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 24
9Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 23
10Henry Miller Rochester, MN United States 23
Full Standings
