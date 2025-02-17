“The plan is to not lose your mind and stay in it, honestly, and that's what I did,” said Ken Roczen on how to deal with race-long pressure from Cooper Webb. Once again, Webb made the most of the situation and emerged with a win, furthering his reputation as his the late-race master. Roczen, though, didn’t fold and didn’t fade. He was strong to the end, which has been a theme of his all season so far.

“I just went as fast as I could, but, like in some of the turns, I just wasn't quite riding as loosely as I wanted to, so I kind of had to pick my battles as well because I wanna make it all the way to the end,” said Roczen. “I just didn't [quite hold on for the win]. I just kept looking forward and didn't really worry about what was going on behind me and even though you have to be aware of what's going on in a way, you know, but I didn't let it freak me out or anything. I knew it was going to be a battle all the way to the checkered flag and I just gave it everything I could.”

Roczen has long ago moved into a don’t let the highs get too high and the lows get too low mentality (and that actually includes his take on lapped traffic, which we will get into later.) He nearly had his first win of the year, Webb overhauled him again, but he’s not going to let it bug him.