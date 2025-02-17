There were a lot of questions surrounding Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Levi Kitchen ahead of round two of the 250SX east championship in Detroit’s Ford Field. Pre-season talks had Kitchen as Haiden Deegan’s main rival in the 250SX west title fight, but in an odd plot twist, Kitchen showed up to A1 with pneumonia and was too sick to ride at any sort of competitive level. After free practice Kitchen and the team made the decision to pack it up and focus on getting healthy and ready to battle for the 250 East title.
Fast forward to Tampa for the series’ opener last weekend and it was not good for the Washington Native. A couple crashes throughout the day, a strange mechanical issue in the heat race, and an all-around subpar performance left Kitchen with a ninth, and left media and fans alike asking questions. Is there a hidden injury? Still dealing with the effect of the sickness? How long was he off the bike?
Kitchen quieted the noise in Detroit, taking his first win of the season, albeit a controversial one. Kitchen took advantage of the late race restart that erased Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha’s Max Anstie’s seven-plus second lead. Kitchen played the restart well and was able to take the lead and main event win in the sport’s first ever green-white-checkers finish. Despite your opinion on how the race played out, there is no denying that Kitchen was back to his regular form in the Motor City. He set the fastest lap in qualifying and won his heat race outright in a duel with now championship rival Anstie.
Kitchen admitted he’d settled into second before the restart, saying, “Yeah, I was totally settled into second. He gapped me a lot in the first seven or eight minutes. After that I felt fairly good, but I’ve been in his shoes, he was just clicking them off. I think all three of us were just expecting to finish where we were. That was a wild turn of events.” Kitchen acknowledged the situation saying, “I’m hungry for more because I really don’t feel like I won tonight.”
“I knew that me, Max, and RJ [Hampshire] were probably going to be bumping bars. I tried to pick out a spot and I knew that three in the back was really hard and you had to go really wide, so I ended up getting close enough to try and make a pass there and made it stick and tried to get away,” explained Kitchen. “It was chaos. It was also tough because we just raced for fourteen minutes, and then your heartrate comes down, and you’re kind of a little winded. Overall, I’ll take it. It’s not really how I would like to win, but last weekend I was kind of on the other side of it too, wasn’t a great one either,” he said, laughing. A week ago Kitchen was making up ground after a bad start and early crash, then saw a lap where he made four passes erased when a red flag and restart reverted back to the previous lap scored.
When asked about rebounding from last week and what he expects going forward, Kitchen emphasized, “Nothing really changed. I changed my bike before Tampa, which probably wasn’t the right decision, so I went back to my base this week. Tampa, I struggled. I struggled in the whoops, I struggled in the sand, and yeah, I think I was just more comfortable (this week). I’ve been racing long enough to know now, every night it can totally change. I knew I could bounce back from that. I didn’t really do a whole lot different. I just did my normal week and changed my bike a little bit and came into this week fresh and ready to battle.”
The results in Detroit were much more indicative of what was expected in Tampa. Kitchen, Anstie, Hampshire, and defending 250 east champion, Tom Vialle, were amongst the title favorites coming in and finished top four Saturday night. “I expected this to be the battle (he, Anstie and Hampshire),” Kitchen said. “I knew there was going to be some other guys that are going to be good and there are going to be guys that are good at certain places depending on how the tracks break down. But I feel like the three of us all have the aspects pretty good. I fully expect this to be a pretty good battle to the end. And it’s fun too. I think we all race each other really mature. There were probably opportunities in the heat race, he probably could have T-boned me and Max probably in the main, at the end there. It’s fun racing with these guys.”
This was Levi’s fifth career 250SX win. Now the 250SX east guys get a week off and will return for the 54th running of the Daytona Supercross inside of Daytona International Speedway. Once there, Kitchen will look to continue to chip away at Anstie’s nine-point lead and stop the momentum of the friendly Brit.
Detroit - 250SX East Main EventFebruary 15, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|26:46.407
|48.676
|Washougal, WA
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|Max Anstie
|26:48.358
|1.951
|48.470
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|26:49.444
|1.086
|48.874
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition
|4
|Tom Vialle
|26:50.285
|0.842
|49.338
|Avignon, France
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|5
|Nate Thrasher
|26:53.356
|3.072
|49.255
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|47
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|38
|3
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|35
|4
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|32
|5
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|31