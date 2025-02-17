Results Archive
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
News
Supercross
Tampa
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Malcolm Stewart
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Daxton Bennick
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Arenacross
Prescott Valley 2
News
GNCC
Big Buck
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Detroit
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Max Anstie
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 22
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
Fri Feb 28
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 1
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 1
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 2
News
Full Schedule
Detroit SX Talking Points: The Red Flag, Sexton's Start, Webb Heating Up, and More

Detroit SX Talking Points: The Red Flag, Sexton's Start, Webb Heating Up, and More

February 17, 2025, 7:00am

FLY Racing’s 2025 line is now available worldwide! Featuring the broadest range in off-road apparel, FLY Racing continues to push the boundaries of style, performance, and safety. Visit FLYRacing.com and @flyracing.global for more info!

FLY Racing is proud to introduce our Grassroots Giveback program. Helping those organizations that need it most, FLY Racing has donated tens of thousands of dollars worth of products to keep people riding year-round. Involved in every discipline of off-road racing worldwide, it is FLY Racing’s initiative and duty to lead by example. We are proud to be involved with charitable organizations around the country and look forward to expanding the program in the years to come.

The Detroit Supercross had a lot going on and on this episode of the Fly Racing Racer X Podcast, Jason Weigandt, Jason Thomas, and I cover the red flag incident, Cameron McAdoo, Chase Sexton’s start, Cooper Webb heating up, Alpinestars Tech-Air, and more.

Listen to the '25 Detroit SX file directly or find it on the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

Read Now
March 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now