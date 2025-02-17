“I don’t know, it’s just pure excitement!” he said to Racer TV. “It’s such a good feeling, we put in a lot of work in the off-season with the new team. This is just an awesome feeling. It all comes together when you’re out there riding, I was just out there flowing and the bike just felt great. Once you get into that flow it just comes so natural…I mean, I don’t even know what to say. It feels great! Once these conditions come out, I felt like I was play riding out there. I was doing no-footers for the fans! Yeah, I was just having fun.”

In muddy conditions, DeFeo’s teammate Josh Toth took second overall on his KX250. A year ago Toth became the first racer to ever win a GNCC on a 250 four-stroke, winning from the XC2 class on adjusted time. This time he beat all the bigger bikes to the line, but he couldn’t catch his young teammate.

“I didn’t know where we were at [overall], but I felt good all day,” said Toth. “The conditions are so tough on the bike, you have to be careful with the clutch. Things get hot when it gets muddy and sticky like this. I got a big stick caught in my rear wheel with two laps to go and luckily a couple of guys were able to help get it out of there. I thought my bike was done but it was just a big log in there. I know I can be up there but congrats to Nick, he whipped my butt today. We both grew up in Connecticut and I’ve known him since he was a little kid so that’s awesome to see.”

Toth and DeFeo are part of the Steward Baylor-owned Ryan Sipes-managed Kawasaki squad that picked up factory support in the off-season.

FMF KTM Factory Racing Lander’s Angus Riordan completed the XC2 overall sweep with third. “It was a cool day today, being at the front of the field,” said the Australian. “I was looking at the pit board and I knew that we were in a decent spot because we passed a lot of the XC1 riders, but then to be P3 was awesome. My start wasn’t too bad, but on that opening lap I went down and was like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me!’ I charged hard, came through the field and am stoked to start the championship like this.”

The surge of XC2 riders left Ben Kelley fourth overall, but first in the XC1 class. It’s a nice bounce back for Kelley after several years of serious injuries. However, keep in the mind the GNCC National Championship is based on overall finishes, and not per class, so the battle for the 2025 number-one plate might feature a mix of XC1 and XC2 talent.