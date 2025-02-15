Main image by Mitch Kendra
Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight's program, you'll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info.
Morning Report
Good morning race fans! Well, we are at round two of the East Coast swing but as Jason Thomas wrote earlier this week, this feels like the first true “East Coast” round. Cold weather outside and a rough track inside a dome, it does not get much better than this!
As mentioned, we are looking at cold conditions today, but do not worry, we assure you the action on the track will remain hot. There was a shakeup in the 450SX points last weekend in the Florida sun and we will have the 250SX East riders competing in their second round today. Detroit has delivered some wild moments in years past and expect today to follow suit.
And remember, today’s race is a day race, meaning the action will start much earlier than normal. In fact, bikes will be on track by 8 a.m. local time (Eastern)/5 a.m. Pacific! The heat races will start right after 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific, so either get to Ford Field or get logged into your Peacock account by then!
Saturday, February 15
In terms of the 250SX East Championship, we are only one round in, so round one winner Max Anstie enters with the red plates on his #31 YZ250F. Daxton Bennick, second last weekend at the opener was docked five championship points after jumping on the red cross flag but that is not significant as Bennick is out for today’s race with a concussion suffered in a practice crash earlier this week. It is actually Cameron McAdoo, third at the opener last Saturday, who enters the day P2 in the standings. Remember, McAdoo (#50) is nursing a torn left ACL in his knee. Seth Hammaker (#56) enters the day third in standings ahead of Bennick and 2024 250SX East Champion Tom Vialle. But do not count out Chance Hymas, Levi Kitchen, 2024 250SX West Champion RJ Hampshire, Austin Forkner, and more. Forkner won the opener here last February and actually also won here in mid-February 2019 at the Triple Crown that year.
In terms of the 450SX Championship, well unfortunately, we have two more factory riders out for this weekend. With Jett Lawrence exiting the series after the Glendale SX due to a knee injury that needs surgery, Eli Tomac—broken left fibula (lower outside leg bone)—and Hunter Lawrence—torn labrum in shoulder)—are both out for the remainder of supercross with injuries that require surgery. Malcolm Stewart enters with some momentum after standing in the center of the podium for the first time last week. Chase Sexton enters with the red plates on his KTM 450 SX-F. Cooper Webb comes into today rubbing his hands together exactly what he wants to be: the hunter. Webb jumped up to second in the standings at the end of the Tampa SX. Maybe today the #2 gets his first win of the season? Ken Roczen looks to rebound from his DNF and Jason Anderson has been fast and solid to start this season, earning three podiums so far. There really are a ton of storylines to follow so far this season! For more from press day, watch our preview video below.
Stay tuned into this post, as well as our social media pages for more updates throughout the entire day.
Check out the full race day schedule below. Times are Eastern.
Again, with the early start, bikes will be on track soon!