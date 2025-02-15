Main image by Mitch Kendra

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on X (formerly “Twitter”): @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Good morning race fans! Well, we are at round two of the East Coast swing but as Jason Thomas wrote earlier this week, this feels like the first true “East Coast” round. Cold weather outside and a rough track inside a dome, it does not get much better than this!

As mentioned, we are looking at cold conditions today, but do not worry, we assure you the action on the track will remain hot. There was a shakeup in the 450SX points last weekend in the Florida sun and we will have the 250SX East riders competing in their second round today. Detroit has delivered some wild moments in years past and expect today to follow suit.

And remember, today’s race is a day race, meaning the action will start much earlier than normal. In fact, bikes will be on track by 8 a.m. local time (Eastern)/5 a.m. Pacific! The heat races will start right after 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific, so either get to Ford Field or get logged into your Peacock account by then!