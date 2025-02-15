In a matter of a week, we saw both Jett (torn ACL in right knee) and Hunter Lawrence (torn labrum in shoulder) suffer injuries that require surgery and will keep the Australian brothers out for the remainder of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. After today’s action in Michigan—with no HRC CRF450R on the gates—11 rounds will remain in the championship. So, what happens for the 450cc roster for Honda HRC Progressive for the next three months?

The four-rider roster has the Lawrence duo in the premier class with Jo Shimoda racing the 250SX West Division and Chance Hymas racing the 250SX East Division (racing today at the Detroit SX). Chances are (no pun intended) we do not see either Shimoda or Hymas race the 450SX Class on opposite coasts. Shimoda is nursing two broken fingers in his left hand after catching a stray pit board in qualifying at the second round and Hymas is coming back from an injury himself and told media his big picture is a run at the 250 Class AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

There have been some rumors online of a possible fill-in ride, as Steve Matthes wrote in Friday’s Racerhead #7 week recap. A few options could be Shane McElrath, Joey Savatgy, and Dylan Ferrandis, although again, these are just speculation at the moment.

This morning, Honda posted an Instagram video today of Honda HRC Progressive team manager Lars Lindstrom talking about the possibility of signing a fill-in rider for the remainder of supercross.

In short, Lindstrom said the team does not have to fill either seat, although they would like to if a fill-in ride deal makes sense. Both Jett and Hunter are eyeing a return to racing at the Pro Motocross opener in California on May 24. Maybe we will see someone on an HRC bike next weekend in Texas. Below is the key quote from Lindstrom, as well as the full video.