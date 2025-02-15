Unfavorable Outcome x2

RJ Hampshire’s night was even worse than Kitchen’s. After making a mistake and landing on a round Tuff Block, Hampshire found himself fighting to get his bike free of the object. At one point Hampshire’s bike was even upside down as he tried to get it of the Tuff Block! The incident cost him a ton of time, and even put Hampshire a lap down, which is not something we see often. He finished 18th and how faces a huge deficit in points. If he’s going to get back in this thing, he needs to start winning in Detroit. -Hansel

Feel Good Win of the Year

If you weren’t happy for Malcolm Stewart when he took his first 450SX win in front of his home crowd in Tampa, congratulations on your emotional blindness. Now back to sitting in a dark room and staring into space while the rest of us soak it in by smiling and high-fiving. The only thing that’s even better than Stewart’s feel-good win is the way he was riding. The dude was on fire, and was straight up catching Chase Sexton in the lead, who is usually extremely difficult to hunt down in those situations. If we see that same Stewart show up in Detroit, he might just double his 450SX win count. -Hansel

Salvage Mode

Sexton was forced to go into salvage mode in Tampa after sustaining damage to his front brake and throttle when he crashed in the whoops. After holeshotting and leading the first 18 laps, the crash and subsequent damage to Sexton’s machine resulted in a fifth-place finish. Fortunately for Sexton he still has the points lead, but that loss had to sting. We’ll see if he erases that feeling by lighting the candles in Detroit. -Hansel