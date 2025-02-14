Results Archive
Arenacross
Reno 3
News
Supercross
Glendale
News
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Cole Davies
Full Results
Arenacross
Reno 4
News
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
News
Supercross
Tampa
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Malcolm Stewart
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Daxton Bennick
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Arenacross
Prescott Valley 2
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 15
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Feb 15
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 22
News
Full Schedule

Detroit SX Press Day Interviews and Raw Riding: ft. Harlan, Anstie, Lane, and Shelly

February 14, 2025, 3:45pm

Ford Field will host round six for the 450SX Class and round two for the 250SX East Division of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Check out some press day interviews and raw riding ahead of the Detroit Supercross.

Host Mitch Kendra is joined by Yamaha rider Grant Harlan to recap his season so far and preview the round six. Then, interviews with Max Anstie, Tristan Lane, and Bryce Shelly followed by raw press day riding footage by Rob Filebark.

Host: Mitch Kendra
Film/edit: Rob Filebark

6D Helmets

Brought to you by 6D helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection. 6D’s patented Omni-Directional Suspension™ technology provides protection capabilities unmatched by any other helmet design.

  • Supercross

    Detroit

     KTM Junior SX
    Saturday, February 15
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      February 15 - 9:30 AM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      February 15 - 9:30 AM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      February 15 - 3:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      February 15 - 3:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show (Sunday Encore)
      February 16 - 2:00 PM
      NBC
Detroit Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule
Read Now
March 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now