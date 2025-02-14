Ford Field will host round six for the 450SX Class and round two for the 250SX East Division of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Check out some press day interviews and raw riding ahead of the Detroit Supercross.

Host Mitch Kendra is joined by Yamaha rider Grant Harlan to recap his season so far and preview the round six. Then, interviews with Max Anstie, Tristan Lane, and Bryce Shelly followed by raw press day riding footage by Rob Filebark.

Host: Mitch Kendra

Film/edit: Rob Filebark

