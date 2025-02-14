On Saturday, riders will race the sixth round of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross (also round six of the 31-round 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship) in Detroit, Michigan. This is also the second round of the 250SX East Championship. Check out how to watch the Detroit Supercross. Note: this is a day race, with a much earlier schedule.

The Race Day Live (qualifying) broadcast will be live on Peacock, starting at 9:30 a.m. Eastern/6:30 a.m. Pacific.

The night show (heats, LCQs, and main events) broadcast will also be live on Peacock starting at 3 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific.

There will be an encore presentation on Sunday on NBC at 2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific.