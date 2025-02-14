The Ducati Corse Off-Road program is picking up steam, both here in the U.S. and over in Europe. Switzerland's Jeremy Seewer, the fourth-ranked FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) rider in 2024, has joined Italian rider Mattia Guadagnini for the FIM World Motocross Championship. They both raced the Mantova International last weekend, which unfortunately was pretty much a mudder. Seewer finished fourth and Guadagnini sixth. Ducati also released photos of what their Desmo450 MX bikes will look like when they open the season in Argentina in two weeks.

As far as how the Ducati project is coming along here in America, I asked Paolo Ciabetti, General Manager of Ducati Corse Off-Road, how things were coming along with Troy Lee for their U.S. racing team.

"Troy and I got in touch last year and realized to have many ideas in common," explained Ciabetti. "Our two brands are the perfect match for Ducati’s new off-road project, and we have the same goal to go racing successfully in the USA in the near future. The first step of our partnership, as we are not ready yet to take part in supercross, is the presence of the TLD truck with our Desmo450 MX bike on display at eight Supercross rounds in 2025, plus MotoGP at COTA in March."

As Troy Lee himself said at the U.S. unveiling of the Ducati Desmo450 at Anaheim Supercross opener last month, TLD and Ducati are still only "dating." In other words, they have not completely finalized an agreement in regards to the racing team, as many components--sponsors, gear agreements, the buildout of a race shop--are all still being worked out.