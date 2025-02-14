The following press release is from GNCC Racing:

Morgantown, W.Va. – This weekend, February 15-16, the Progressive Insurance Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, kicks off its 50th year of racing with the VP Racing Fuels Big Buck GNCC in Union, South Carolina.

First up on Saturday, February 15 will be the ATV Pro racers, and defending National Champion, Phoenix Racing Yamaha’s Brycen Neal. As Neal lines up once again with the number one on his back, his fellow competitors will all be eager to start their seasons off strong and battle for the coveted overall win to start the year. After returning from injury and earning second overall on the year, WFR/Kenda/Fly Racing/BNR’s Walker Fowler is excited to get back on the line and battle for wins and what could be his eighth National Championship. However, Fowler and Neal will have more competition this year as Stewart Boys Racing/GBC/Pierce Performance’s Wyatt Wilkin and Merritt Racing/BNR Motorsports/GBC’s Josh Merritt both earned overall wins last season, and both are looking to battle at the front of the pack more this year.

Jason Weigandt and Johnny Gallagher found top ATV XC1 racers Brycen Neal, Walker Fowler and Adam McGill during last-minute prep for the 2025 Progressive GNCC season. Here stories old and new from three big personalities before the season begins this weekend at Big Buck.